Chelsea council approves proclamations, hears update from fire chief Published 11:50 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the mayor’s proclamations declaring April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and May as Foster Care Month during a regularly scheduled city council meeting.

During the mayor’s report, Councilmember Scott Weygand spoke on the success of Chelsea’s 2023 Fire at the Foothills event.

“Fire at the Foothills was another big success—put on by the Kiwanis Club and, of course, sponsored by many sponsors, including the city,” Weygand said.

Weygand shared that Smokey Bee’s BBQ from Mississippi won Grand Champion at the event and was accompanied by Reserve Champion LeelaQ from Cullman, Alabama.

“Our local team, The Meat Sweats, broke the tradition of People’s Choice and beat Team Spirit,” Weygand said.

During the meeting, Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer delivered a proclamation to the council declaring the month of April 2023 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Child abuse and neglect are serious problems affecting every segment of our community,” read the proclamation. “Finding solutions requires input and action from everyone in our community. Prevention remains the best defense for children and families. Therefore, be it resolved, I, Tony Picklesimer, Mayor of the city of Chelsea do hereby proclaim April 2023 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Picklesimer also delivered another proclamation to the council declaring the month of May 2023 as Foster Care Month.

“The future of our nation rests with our children,” read the proclamation. “The development of our children begins at home. We must invest in their futures (and) instill in them the values of family, faith and country and ensure that they have every opportunity to realize their full potential.

“We recognize that there are children in our community who may not have a family and whose families may be experiencing great difficulty and hardship. In Chelsea, we want to stand beside these children, walking with them through their trails and find them permanent and safe families for each of them.”

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved the reappointment of library board member Dawn Wilson and approved a resolution to assume responsibility for streets in the Emerald Parc subdivision.

“Dawn Wilson is an original board member,” said Dana Polk with the Chelsea Public Library. “She was on our first board that appointed in 2008. She’s been on the board ever since.”

During the community forum, Polk announced that the library’s children’s director, Emily Sims, is resigning to accept a position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“She’s been fantastic at what she does and has really done a lot for the kids and for the programming at the library,” Polk said. “I wish her well and I know she’s going to love what she’s doing because the job she’s taking is very close to her heart.”

Fire Chief Joe Lee also spoke during the community forum and delivered an update on a recent event at Station 31.

“A couple of nights ago, we had a person drive into the parking lot of Station 31 in the middle of the night and get out and go through some of our guy’s personal vehicles,” he said. “Some of their personal items were stolen (and) we caught that on security camera footage. We posted it to our Facebook page, and some people recognized (him) and gave us a tip. I am happy to report today that person has been apprehended. Those items that were stolen have been returned and the person will be prosecuted.”

The next Chelsea City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 6 at Chelsea City Hall and will be open to the general public.