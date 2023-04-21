Arrest reports for Dec. 8, 2021 and April 3 through April 16 Published 2:35 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 8, 2021 and April 3 through April 16.

Alabaster

Dec. 8

-Michael Anthony Bowen, 27, of Vestavia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 3

-Deonte’ Jamaul McConnico, 21, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Owen Gregory Griffin, 26, of Quinton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Derrious Rashad Hall, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

April 4

-Makayla Demetria Groce, 19, of Talladega, alias (theft of property 4th).

April 5

-Amanda Kathleen Roberts, 44, of Pelham, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

-Kellie Denise Cantavespre, 54, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 7

-Haven Scott Gassaway, 34, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Steven William Lojuk, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

April 8

-Aljuan Elreco Datcher, 31, of Anniston, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

-Misty Thomas Thomas, 40, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 9

-Vazquez Morales Wilder Abimael, 20, of Pelham, minor in possession of alcohol.

April 12

-Stephanie Renee Alexander, 42, of Parrish, theft of property 4th, $500 or less, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Irving Maravilla-Barrera, 20, of Alabaster, operating vehicle without insurance and speeding 25MPD over limit.

April 13

-Raymond James Delaney Motes, 35, of Montevallo, alias warrant for FTA switched tag.

April 14

-Courtney Lynn Thomas, 33, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Robert Lee Gable, 66, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Juan Mancel Gallegos-Silva, 34, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 16

-Uriel Alamedia Hernandez, 29, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tavarus Tyriq Hall, 24, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and receiving stolen property second degree.

Helena

April 10

-Robert Christopher Carr, 32, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Kristie Rene Smith Tomlin, 47, FTA – domestic violence 3rd.

April 11

-Toney Glenn Kent, 32, bail jumping second degree.

-Nasir Alexander Osorto, 21, failure to appear.

April 12

-Michael Anthony Bowen, 28, bail jumping second degree.

April 13

-Raymond James Delaney, 35, failing to appear (traffic).

April 16

-Daniel Gerard Lee, 39, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree, assault 3rd.

Montevallo

April 12

-DeShane O’Brandon Davis, 40, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Randarious Leequan Hamm, 23, of Morrow, Ga., use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 13

-Ratraevis Meleke Sanders, 25, of Monroe, Ga., dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 14

-Chandler Chase Howell, 24, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

April 15

-Shannon Nichole Smith, 43, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

April 9

-Donald Efram, 29, of Center Point, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Yasmine Stoudemire, 27, of Calera, traffic – ST switched tag.

April 10

-Jebreiya Chapman, 18, of Hoover, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Khalia Williams, 18, of Hoover, harassment or harassing communications – (harassment).

-Audrey Lemmond, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

-James Towle, 35, of Homewood, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 11

-Devin Keebler, 23, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Demetrius Blackmon, 32, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jaelin Finley, 18, of Pinson, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

April 12

-Adrienne Bryant, 32, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 45 MPH , county road and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

April 13

-Cequeria Murray, 22, of Huntsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Azaria Jones, 22, of Huntsville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Christopher Hyatt, 44, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

April 15

-Darrium Woodall, 30, of Atlanta, Ga. flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Denico Johnson, 29, of Atlanta, Ga., receiving stolen property in the fourth degree.

-Joshua Lee, 42, of Bessemer, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.