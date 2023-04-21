Baba Java Coffee to open second Hoover location Published 4:02 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Baba Java Coffee has announced that it plans to open an additional location in Hoover this fall.

The new business will be located on Highway 119 across from Taco Mama and Edgar’s Bakery.

The new location will not only offer the company’s full coffee menu, but will also serve gelato pops, gelato shakes and affrogato.

Popbar has partnered with Baba Java Coffee to bring these creations to life.

“From delicious pops and refreshing gelato shakes and lemonades to warm hot chocolate and toasty waffles, we really love the wide variety and the seasonality of Popbar treats”, said Wendi and Nathan Parvin from Baba Java Coffee. “We can’t wait to share this unique experience with our loving communities in Birmingham.”

Popbar has also announced that it is set to break ground in 2023 with new store openings in Birmingham and Hoover.

“We choose to grow at a measured pace by hand-selecting franchisees to maintain our core values—superior quality, in-house production, authenticity and family-friendly fun,” Popbar Founder Reuben BenJehuda said. “We’re happy to add Alabama as our 10th U.S. state territory.”

The new Baba Java location will mark the business’s third location in Alabama. Baba Java Coffee’s first business is located in Hoover with a second location in Montevallo that opened just last month.

Those interested in learning more about Baba Java Coffee may visit its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/babajavacoffee. More information on Popbar can be found online at Pop-bar.com.