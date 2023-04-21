Land transactions for April 6 through April 14 Published 2:46 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

April 6

-Brendan Fuller to Richard Dallas Gregg, for $319,000, for Lot 99 in Bulley6 Creek Farm Development 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 3, 19-24, 93 and 95-105.

-FB Residential Holdings LLC to Eyery Medina, for $156,000, for Lot 5 in Eagle Wood Estates First Sector.

-Leslie H. Green to Garry Lynn Cain, for $1,250,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Harmeet H. Singh to Shane T. Gallups, for $202,500, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Virginia A. Campbell to Andrew S. Price, for $460,000, for Lot 12 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Joe E. McKinley to Jason L. McKinley, for $120,980, for Lot 2 in Beeswax Estates Resubdivision of Lot 2.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Zachary Dailey, for $310,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lawanda Faye Pryor, for $329,900, for Lot 35 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Richard T. Ray to Philip L. Busby, for $387,500, for Lot 45 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.

-Karl R. Hedrick to Karl Randall Hedrick, for $90,367, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Salim Rajpari to Eric George Byrd, for $311,000, for Lot 26 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Ladie Purnell Knight to Wanda Marquardt, for $489,000, for Lot 28 in Barkley Square.

-David Lovell to Christopher T. Wigington, for $273,000, for Lot 20 in Fairview.

-Michael Scott Devoe to David Lovell, for $256,000, for Lot 22 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four.

-Jeff Thornton to Tobias Jones, for $509,900, for Lot 4 in Grand Oaks.

-April M. Ellis to Patricia O’Callaghan, for $239,000, for Lo t92 in Hayesbury Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Frank M. Godfrey to Phillip Alexander Huffman, for $289,900, for Lot 50 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Randall Clements to Pablo Sierra, for $170,572, for Lot 2 in Louise Lake Survey of Parcel 1 and Parcel .

-Roger D. Holt to James P. Cornelius, for $627,000, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sherryn L. Holtzclaw to Sherry L. Shadab, for $539,000, for Lot 2 in Bruces Addition to Alabaster.

-John B. Davis to Allied Property Solution LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 17 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Norman Keith Porter to Omar David Olvera, for $238,000, for Lot 10 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-Michael F. Donahoo to Michael F. Donahoo, for $113,000, for Lot 909 in Forest Parks 9th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Richard L. Baker, for $1,032,535, for Lot 1326 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Peggy B. Dunlap to Grenetta Johnson, for $360,000, for Lot 424 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Setor Amended Map.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jeremy Patrick Miller, for $490,000, for Lot 937 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,500,000, for Lots 301-326, 338, 342, 343 and 383 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to Mallard Landing Residential Association Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 57 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Brooks B. Wall to Brooks Wadsworth Wall, for $222,200, for Lot 47 in Narrows Reach Final Plat Amended Map.

-Walter C. McDaniel to Walter C. McDaniel, for $220,000, for Lot 150 in Providence Park Phase III.

-Michael J. Bennett to Michael P. O’Brien, for $639,000, for Lot 22 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B Final Plat.

April 7

-Tony Lee Goodman to James Patrick Ashe, for $419,900, for Lot 66 in Hickory Ridge Subdivision Amended Map.

-Jonathan Wallace Osborne to Grant A. Brackeen, for $675,000, for Lot 1037 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-John A. Farmer to Bradley Keith Akins, for $552,000, for Lot 2011 in Lake Point Estates.

-Crown Construction Co. Inc. to David Bruce Motley, for $586,450, for Lot 65 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition Final Record Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Marjorie E. Kasterke, for $290,000, for Lot 18 in Narrow Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Doyce Vann Williams to Doyce V. Williams, for $10,000, for Lot 49 in Greystone Farms North Phase I Amended.

-Alma Jean Jones to Macy Nicole Jones Brand, for $34,745.70, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael McDonald, for $570,094, for Lot 624 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Rosalyn D. Dudley to Robert Williams, for $112,500, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-William B. Collins to Petrusson Properties LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 51 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Randall Simmons, for $99,000, for Lot 3 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Snehall S. Sane to Nicholas Trent Williams, for $350,000, for Lot 26 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-William J. Dore to Victor Sharp, for $220,000, for Lot 153 in Shoal Creek.

-Kathryn Anne Weiland to Cynthia Bertolone, for $155,000, for Lot 106 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-J & J Holdings Company LLC to Jacob Germek, for $234,900, for Lot 25 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Linda Lou Griffin to Kayla Neve, for $254,650, for Lot 16 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Avondale Development Company to Jerry Wayne Graves, for $425,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Savanna Simpson Crawford to Kelsey L. Moore, for $231,000, for Lot 40 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Derek James Wright to Brandon Lee Nelson, for $328,500, for Lot 129 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Christina Perry to Kassie Ray, for $325,000, for Lot 1535 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Corey Frazier to Brannon Forbus, for $125,100, for Lot 301 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Sharad Gupta to Karla P. Meraz, for $155,000, for Lot 115 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Terrance Stamps, for $257,825, for Lot 23 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Brandon Lawrence Bowman, for $268,200, for Lot 14 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Damiano C. Rodgers, for $304,300, for Lot 367 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Amanda Chitwood, for $255,475, for Lot 227 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-L & H Enterprises LLC to Roberto Sandoval Mendoza, for $75,000, for Lot 6 in Map of Aldmont.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Beulah Ann McElrath, for $286,935, for Lot 31 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-Howard Wheeler to Rodney Eugene Parker, for $78,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Stancil Handley to Sixseven C. LLC, for $25,813, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jennifer Jeffreys Phillips to Lauren Corinne East, for $367,600, for Lot 46 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-William E. Cary to 2728 Ranches LLC, for $452,380, for Lot 27 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Kenneth E. Graves to Javier Canales, for $360,000, for Lot 358 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Kala Ashton Shaw to Darryl Dewayne Beckham, for $275,000, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

April 10

-Joshua Richardson and Jorge Soto Mendoza, for $231,000, for Lot 24 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Christopher J. Myers and Tonya Coffield Myers, for $389,000, for Lot 25 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1 through 31 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Gloria Esmeralda Cook, for $531,900, for Lot 2481 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Jamie M. Thacker to Stephen Lamar Jordan, for $2,550,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 2, property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and Lots 56 and 57 in Dalle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jamie Nicole Hovanec, for $541,350, for Lot 622 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Allen Sweat to James T. Langner, for $361,500, for Lot 534 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Ken Bettini to KSB Enterprises LLC, for $83,840, for Lot 7 in Plaza Circle a Commercial Subdivision.

-John Wayne Humphries to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $129,900, for Lot 11 in Blueberry Estates.

-Shield Property Solutions LLC to Gabriel Vargas Mata, for $129,900, for Lot 11 in Blueberry Estates.

-Phillip Barreras to Phillip Barreras, for $97,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Glen.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to Claudio Alejandro Sarniguet Jimenez, for $250,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Maurice G. Pearson to Stephen Hebert, for $230,283, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-William Wayne Booth to Gary Michael Jones, for $41,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-William Wayne Booth to Philip Richards, for $82,600, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Reagan M. Goodson to Philip A. Burmeister, for $649,900, for Lot 32 in Heatherwood First Sector.

-Nicole Hovanec to Alexander Greer Hall, for $800,000, for Lot 50 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

April 11

-Carrie F. Vaccaro to Carlos Sandoval, for $259,900, for Lot 218 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-John T. Oldham to Armand Brice Nguepnang Kougan, for $317,000, for Lot 428 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Dacia R. Gulledge to Alex Logen Creighton, for $315,000, for Lot 30 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Benjamin Wyrosdick to Roger D. Holt, for $490,000, for Lot 2631 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase I.

-Chung Siow to Viriginia Lo Presti Barazarte, for $240,000, for Lot 123 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Shirley Parks to Carol Boyd, for $130,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Amazing Homes LLC to Brittany Meyers, for $278,000, for Lot 235 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-C & S Suggs LLC to NIB Investments LLC, for $620,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Lither Eugene Hatcher to Jeffrey M. Webster, for $160,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-June Doss Strickland to Strickland Homes LLC, for $75,700, for Lot 15 in Lathams Addition to Montevallo.

-William H. Robinson to William H. Robinson, for $194,090, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joseph Michael Norris, for $374,250, for Lot 1357 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-TBG Enterprises LLC to Resource1500 LLC, for $2,900,000, for Lots 7, 8 and 11 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II.

-Timothy A. Brock to Cynthia A. Brock, for $61,000, for Lot 11 in Lacoosa Acres.

-SB Fabin LLC to St. Holdings LLC Inc., for $210,000, for Lot 20 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Lacey Cox to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Hanna E. Riggins to Sean Connors, for $221,000, for Lot 60 in Ironwood.

-Alex L. Creighton to Herbert D. Townson, for $279,000, for Lot 108 in Camden Cove West Sector One Final Plat.

-Walton E. Reed to James Chase Bowers, for $697,900, for Lot 166 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Lucas David Mathews, for $816,683, for Lot 1324 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6C LLC, for $195,300, for Lot 54 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map, Lot 30 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two, Lot 138 in Camden Cove Sector I, Lot 6 in Fernwood Second Sector, Lot 10 in Meriweather Phase I, Lot 33 in Laurel Cliffs First Addition, Lot 17 in Emerald Ridge Sector II, Lots 15 and 15 in the Town of Calera and property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

April 12

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amzad Aliakbar Charania, for $1,130,716, for Lot 1339 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Eisa S. Shunnara to Matthew Dortch, for $289,900, for Lot 80 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Casey Wayne Smith to Dylan Hutchison, for $306,000, for Lot 11 in Hunter Hills Phase One.

-Christopher A. Kirk to HFV LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rejeana M. Robinson to Musa Shunnarah, for $400,000, for Lot 2 in Wynlake Phase 1.

-Belinda Sliter to Gregory Webb, for $107,970, for Lot 4 in R E Whaleys Map of the Town of Maylene.

-Lauren Benson Shaw to Jordan Cruse, for $227,000, for Lot 201 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Martha Claire Larkin to George Grey Hare, for $110,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Lyle Stephens to Corey Stephens, for $130,000 for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Constance Sandefer Wright to Natasha Nichols, for $10, for Lot 49 in Bent River Estates Phase III.

-William S. Wright to Natasha Nichols, for $10, for Lot 49 in Bent River Estates Phase III.

-Beverly W. Christopher to Natasha Nichols, for $10, for Lot 49 in Bent River Estates Phase III.

-William S. Wright to Natasha Nichols, for $275,000, for Lot 49 in Bent River Estates Phase III.

-Anthony B. Birk to Michelle Marie Birk, for $401,500, for Lot 158 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-John Ralph Dewberry to Richard Rudolf Szoke, for $510,000, for Lot 23 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Unit 1.

-Kenneth Mark Coggin to Donald W. Jordan, for $480,000, for Lot 38 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-Cynthia Ivette Pacheco Garcia to Leroy Abrahams, for $234,900, for Lot 5 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-William Shane Fuller to Donna Childers, for $258,500, for Lot 45 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.

-Patsy McCombs to Gregory S. Butcke, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Nelson R. Bailey to Arnar Thors, for $1,350,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Clay Steed, for $215,000, for Lot 137 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 114, 118, 119, 120, 129, 130, 137, 138 & 143.

April 13

-Kathleen M. Smith to Kathleen M. Smith, for $1,000, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Erin Marie Baughn Parker to Michael George Phipps, for $370,113, for Lot 2 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena Resurvey.

-Robert M. Allen to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $120,000, for Lot 40 in Park Forest 1st Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stephen M. Warrington, for $710,000, for Lot 1344 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Old Town Property LLC to City of Helena, for $170,000, for Lot 1 in Helena.

-Old Town Property LLC to City of Helena, for $85,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Joseph Squires Map of Helena.

-Old Town Property LLC to City of Helena, for $305,000, for Lot 1 in Joseph Squires Map of Town of Helena.

-Jonathan Locy to Wynn Springer, for $510,000, for Lot 102 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Joshua Andrew McCain to Lacey Cox, for $245,000, for Lot 35 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Rupan Sanyal to L & L Property Enterprises LLC, for $22,500, for Lot 240 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Chase L. Carter to Brittney Jackson, for $215,000, for Lot 172 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Melissa Russo Hamm to Venius J. Gwin, for $345,000, for Lot 20 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Venture South LLC to Raymond D. Bailey, for $37,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Douglas A. Moore, for $290,000, for Lot 2-3 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Judy Kendrick Bailey to Juba Land LLC, for $379,923.33, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Judy Kendrick Bailey to Vann Eric Bailey, for $50,456.67, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Round Too Investments LLC to David Mitchell Vinson, for $289,000, for Lot 2-2 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Janie Marie Chambers to Janie Marie Chambers, for $242,830, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Christian Life Fellowship Inc. to My Sisters Place Inc., for $460,000, for Lot 99 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Christian Life Fellowship Inc. to Christ Central Church of Calera, for $44,000, for Lot 99 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Ricky Pickett to Adams Homes LLC, for $30,000, for Lots 18 and 19 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1 Re Recorded.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Marc Howard, for $185,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jimmy Scott Whaley to Kiley S. Hughes, for $425,000, for Lot 62 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition.

-Larry Melton to Andrew M. Cummings, for $389,000, for Lot 369 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Colleen I. Norton to Phillip Tate Forrester, for $2,999,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Wehapa.

-Charles N. Teague to Miranda Magaha, for $280,600, for Lot 308 in Tocoa Parc Phase 3 1st Addition.

-Stoney Ridge Development Corporation to William Edwin Hayes, for $96,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

April 14

-Catherine C. Webb to Charles McLaurin, for $420,000, for Lot 23 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Nathaniel B. Herrington to Nathaniel B. Herrington, for $78,000, for Lot 27 in Triple Springs Second Sector First Addition.

-Albert A. Enix to James L. Bensinger, for $340,000, for Lot 15 in Edenton Condominium.

-Chelsea Square LLC to Jeffrey Lewis, for $7,500, for Lot 20 in Chelsea Square.

-John L. Jones to Tyler Duncan, for $90,000, for Lot 212 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Fash Family Partnership Ltd to Barbara Fash, for $145,020, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Steve D. Upton to David Y. Upton, for $242,060, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Day LLC to Kau Land Holdings LLC, for $809,630, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Day LLC to DY LLC, for $178,250, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Joshua Layne Reidinger to Ridgeview Lake LLC, for $133,300, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Tamica Vason to Kathryn A. Kinsella, for $188,000, for Lot 2 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jonathan Edward Locy, for $415,900, for Lot 48 in Palmer Cove.

-Mattison Kane Estes to David Anthony Honeycutt, for $320,000, for Lot 3 in Triple Springs.

-Irina Bagrin to Alexa E. Gould, for $482,688, for Lot 239 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Patrick Whatley to Daniel E. Cates, for $345,000, for Lot 131 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-James William Barrow to Eric M. Spicer, for $545,000, for Lot 18 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Glastic Quarles to Deondra Quarles, for $100,000, for Lot 1426 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ruth Nelloms, for $299,850, for Lot 325 in Village at Polo Crossing Sector 1.

-Franklin Lands & Properties LLC to Horizon Builds LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Waddell Brothers Subdivision.

-Vega Domingo Negron to Joshua A. McCain, for $369,900, for Lot 20 in Hidden Forest.

-Matthew Bentley to Travis Cole Pevey, for $255,000, for Lot 14 in Ivanhoe Amended Map.

-Landon Tyler Wallace to Jennifer O’Doherty, for $245,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Donna Frazier Buckner to Betty Patricia McCoy, for $519,900, for Lot 2222 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Edward J. Selleck to Secil Aydinoz, for $569,900, for Lot 2136 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Christopher Eugene Akins to Bryan Tyra, for $536,000, for Lot 12 in Willowbrook LTD.

-Grace National Holdings LLC to Jorge Aguilar Silva, for $230,000, for Lot 14 in Ridgecrest Subdivision Phase One Sector One Refiled.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Carolina Prado Reid, for $260,000, for Lot 8 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Paul C. Robinson to Paula Head, for $126,200, for Lot 6 in Triple Springs Subdivision.