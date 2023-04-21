Man arrested for Alabaster, Chelsea, Vestavia Hills car break-ins Published 3:29 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

A man has been arrested by the Alabaster Police Department after breaking into vehicles and stealing personal belongings at fire stations in multiple municipalities.

Vincent Joseph Marshall has been arrested and charged after breaking into vehicles and stealing personal belongings at fire stations in Alabaster, Vestavia Hills and Chelsea.

Marshall has been charged with five counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle, one count of theft of property in the fourth degree and one count of theft of property in the third degree.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, April 17, Marshall allegedly entered the parking lot of Station 31 in Chelsea in a dark colored four door vehicle. He then proceeded to rifle through each car and steal personal belongings.

“A couple of nights ago, we had a person drive into the parking lot of Station 31 in the middle of the night and get out and go through some of our guy’s personal vehicles,” Chelsea Fire Chief Joe lee said. “Some of their personal items were stolen (and) we caught that on security camera footage. We posted it to our Facebook page, and some people recognized (him) and gave us a tip. I am happy to report today that person has been apprehended. Those items that were stolen have been returned and the person will be prosecuted.”

Marshall was already wanted by the APD for crimes he allegedly committed in Alabaster on April 15.

Marshall was booked into the Shelby County Jail on April 18 and is currently held on bonds totaling $56,000.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partners the Alabaster Police Department as well as the Vestavia Hills Police Department for apprehending this suspect,” said Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office. “This is another example of teamwork to help us better serve the citizens of our communities.”