Marriages for April 1-14

Published 2:45 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from April 1-14:

-Jaime Wesson Carroll and Joshua Heath Williams.

-Courtney Amber Nicole Mullet and Brett Aaron Bryant.

-Brandy Lane Bright and James Allen Hartley.

-Christie Maria Rouveyrol and John Shayne Arnwine.

-Rickey Eugene Praytor and Linda Ann Fiveash.

-Terence Lewis Cotton and Alexandria Shae Cain.

-William Eleno Franco Medina and Lauren Haley Morris.

-Jonah Dean Walton and Victoria Presia Brown.

-Peyton Joelle Mize and Jacob Cody Cook.

-Jo Ann Hyde and James Bryan Cox.

-Alana Nicole Stignani and Brandon Lee Herrera.

-Timothy Chandler Cook and Melissa Faith Hyde.

-Mary Jane McDeavitt and Daricus Antonio Iniguez.

-Alfred Bert Harvey and Elaine T. Miller.

-Dennis Makae Woods and Mariah Danielle Brown.

-David Leanthony Cohen Williams and Shandrickal Georgiana Clements.

-Richard Ray Coleman and Hasnaa Coleman.

-Jackson Vaughn Moore and Katie Elizabeth Leasure.

-Juan Lucio Contreras and Dalia Nayeli Zuniga Vazguez.

-Stephen Douglas Brown and Allison Joy Marshall.

-Alexandria Reed Dodson and Jordan Taylor Parker.

-Terry Dewayne Freeman and Shawana Denise Hassell.

-Ryan Austin Sexton and Sara Morgan Walley.

-Zachary Lee Amory and Mavaney Jade Christianson.

-Joseph Ryan Sox and Haley Ann Thomas.

-Brantley Ann Anderson and Hunter Fields Evans.

-Callie Morgan Smelley and Adam Nicholas Hendon.

-Harold Richard Aloia and Tammye Lynn Harris.

-James Erron Fields and Chelsea Kay Bevis.

-Calvin Earl Hampton, Jr., and Destinie Danae Johnson.

-Anmario Damon Durden and Ashlie Louise Phillips.

-Alphonso Rodrigo Mirelez Fernandez and Elizabeth Garcia Tadeo.

-Melissa Lynn Johnson and Ryan Christopher Bolus.

-Kelsey Paige Robertson and Matthew David Bynom.

-Zachery Aaron Nesbitt and Meleah Elisabeth Craft.

-Wesley Aaron Finkley and Hallie Parker Hall.

-Zoi Annellie McVay and Wesley Edward Hudgins.

-William Jonathon Brock Murphree and Anna Maria Mollica.

-Ronald Cody Martin and Lauren Adele Julich.

-Steven Lynn Zimmerman and Gloria Tonya Horne Smith.

-Kirstin Brook Tidwell and Emily Gail Rutherford.

-Tate Anthony Cummings and Rebecca Diane Poarch.

-Christina Sherine Williamson and Shanessa LaTanyia Pabaroue.

-Matthew Ryan Topping and Hannah Margaret Price.

-Savannah Denise Thomas and David Alexander Cannon.

More Records

