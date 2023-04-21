Marriages for April 1-14
Published 2:45 pm Friday, April 21, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from April 1-14:
-Jaime Wesson Carroll and Joshua Heath Williams.
-Courtney Amber Nicole Mullet and Brett Aaron Bryant.
-Brandy Lane Bright and James Allen Hartley.
-Christie Maria Rouveyrol and John Shayne Arnwine.
-Rickey Eugene Praytor and Linda Ann Fiveash.
-Terence Lewis Cotton and Alexandria Shae Cain.
-William Eleno Franco Medina and Lauren Haley Morris.
-Jonah Dean Walton and Victoria Presia Brown.
-Peyton Joelle Mize and Jacob Cody Cook.
-Jo Ann Hyde and James Bryan Cox.
-Alana Nicole Stignani and Brandon Lee Herrera.
-Timothy Chandler Cook and Melissa Faith Hyde.
-Mary Jane McDeavitt and Daricus Antonio Iniguez.
-Alfred Bert Harvey and Elaine T. Miller.
-Dennis Makae Woods and Mariah Danielle Brown.
-David Leanthony Cohen Williams and Shandrickal Georgiana Clements.
-Richard Ray Coleman and Hasnaa Coleman.
-Jackson Vaughn Moore and Katie Elizabeth Leasure.
-Juan Lucio Contreras and Dalia Nayeli Zuniga Vazguez.
-Stephen Douglas Brown and Allison Joy Marshall.
-Alexandria Reed Dodson and Jordan Taylor Parker.
-Terry Dewayne Freeman and Shawana Denise Hassell.
-Ryan Austin Sexton and Sara Morgan Walley.
-Zachary Lee Amory and Mavaney Jade Christianson.
-Joseph Ryan Sox and Haley Ann Thomas.
-Brantley Ann Anderson and Hunter Fields Evans.
-Callie Morgan Smelley and Adam Nicholas Hendon.
-Harold Richard Aloia and Tammye Lynn Harris.
-James Erron Fields and Chelsea Kay Bevis.
-Calvin Earl Hampton, Jr., and Destinie Danae Johnson.
-Anmario Damon Durden and Ashlie Louise Phillips.
-Alphonso Rodrigo Mirelez Fernandez and Elizabeth Garcia Tadeo.
-Melissa Lynn Johnson and Ryan Christopher Bolus.
-Kelsey Paige Robertson and Matthew David Bynom.
-Zachery Aaron Nesbitt and Meleah Elisabeth Craft.
-Wesley Aaron Finkley and Hallie Parker Hall.
-Zoi Annellie McVay and Wesley Edward Hudgins.
-William Jonathon Brock Murphree and Anna Maria Mollica.
-Ronald Cody Martin and Lauren Adele Julich.
-Steven Lynn Zimmerman and Gloria Tonya Horne Smith.
-Kirstin Brook Tidwell and Emily Gail Rutherford.
-Tate Anthony Cummings and Rebecca Diane Poarch.
-Christina Sherine Williamson and Shanessa LaTanyia Pabaroue.
-Matthew Ryan Topping and Hannah Margaret Price.
-Savannah Denise Thomas and David Alexander Cannon.