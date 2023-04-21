Municipal police reports for April 3 through April 17 Published 2:37 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 3 through April 17.

Alabaster

April 3

-Reckless endangerment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was approximately 5.5 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $62.43.

-Trespassing notice from the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of County Road 131, Jemison (residence/home). Damaged was a hood, roof and side of a black Chevy Tahoe valued at $3,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a rear passenger window of a white GMC Denali valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $63.92.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Joy Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1400 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

April 4

-Abandoned vehicle from Robinson Drive.

-Theft of property third degree – deception from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $990.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Property damage from Colonial Parkway and Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front drivers side fender of a blue Audi A6 2.0.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.

April 5

-Alias (theft of property fourth) from the 160 Block of Sixth Avenue, Ashville.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store). Stolen was money, five Remy bottles of alcohol and two black cash drawers with money valued at $8,690. Damaged was structures – other commercial/business valued at $1,000.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station). Recovered were drugs/narcotic equipment straws, drug/narcotic equipment grinders, two small bags of 1 gram of Meth and drug/narcotic equipment Meth pipe.

-Trespassing notice and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $124.30.

-Information only from Highway 11 at Interstate 65 overpass (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 6

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 1090 Block of 1st Street South.

April 7

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

April 8

-Abandoned vehicle from Intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and 9th Avenue SE. Recovered was a black Audi A4 1.8-4.

-Alias warrant from the 32100 Block of Highway 280, Childersburg.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $80.20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less rom the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $81.11.

-Theft of property second from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home). Stolen was a Glock valued at $600.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Hastings Lane (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

April 9

-Domestic incident and harassment from the 100 Block o Forest Ridge Road (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).

April 10

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Thompson Road and Stadium Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only/lost property from the 100 Block of Depot Street.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $82.

April 11

-Missing person from the 1400 Block of King James Drive.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Seminole Circle.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE. Stolen was an Apple iPhone and money valued at $3,002.

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of County Road 87. Damaged was a vehicle; Ford Focus valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

April 12

-Harassment from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hill Street (field/woods).

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station).

-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $145.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Damaged was a gas pump valued at $1.

-Bench warrant speeding 25 MPH over limit and bench warrant operating vehicle without insurance from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassing communications from the 7800 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown).

April 13

-Harassment from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (restaurant).

-Theft of property 3rd more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $882.10.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $2.67.

-Alias warrant FTA switched tag from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

April 14

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Holland Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive.

-Information only from the 8600 Block of Highway 119 (commercial/office building).

-Indecent exposure from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (other/unknown).

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $60.88.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 15

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Crider Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 16

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 31 at Simmsville Road (residence/home). Recovered was 0.01 grams of a marijuana joint.

-Information only from Victoria Station at Parliment Parkway.

-Unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor and possession of marijuana second degree from the 800 Block of Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of 8th Street NW (residence/home). Damaged was a yellow fire hydrant valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an outside drivers mirror of a silver Toyota Camry valued at $300.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Park Forest Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $48.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Helena

April 9

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 17 in front of Publix parking lot.

-Miscellaneous from Piedmont Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

-Assault third degree from Helena Road and Bearden Trail.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 5000 Block of Highway 13.

April 10

-FTA – domestic violence 3rd from South Shades Crest.

-Domestic dispute from Rocky Ridge Circle.

-Property damage from County Road 17 at Spruce Drive.

April 11

-Domestic dispute from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Failure to appear from Elm Terrace.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Bridlewood Drive.

April 12

-Death investigation from Wyndham Lane.

-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail, 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous from Jackson Circle.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

April 13

-Failling to appear (traffic) from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer.

April 14

-Miscellaneous from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Harassing communications from Rockhampton Circle.

April 15

-Recovered property from Shady Trail.

-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Court.

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

-Harassment from Jenkins Circle.

April 16

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.

Montevallo

April 12

-Information only from Highway 25 (other/unknown). Damaged was a 2014 Chevy Impala damaged trim valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, $500 or less from Selma Road (residence/home). Stolen was a gold 10 speed bicycle valued at $1.

April 14

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

April 15

-Information only from Allas Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from Park Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a backpack valued at $50.

April 17

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home). Stolen was a Sony PS5 valued at $500.