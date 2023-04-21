Sheriff’s reports for March 30 through April 5 Published 2:47 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 30-April 5, 2023:

March 30

-Theft of property from the 4100 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A Ruger .22-caliber revolver valued at $400 and a Savage Arms .410 shotgun valued at $100 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Criminal impersonation, theft of property from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. $1,500 in cash was stolen.

-Elder abuse, harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment, harassing communications from Rinehart Lane, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Cunningham Drive, Helena.

-Identity theft from Retreat Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

March 31

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent. A 2020 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham. A 2012 Ford Fusion was stolen.

-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby.

-Missing person from Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A catalytic converter from a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen.

-Missing person from 35 Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property third degree from the area of Oak Tree Drive and Narrows Point Drive. Five rolls of coil at $114 each, two HVAC Flex at $75 each and 60 dog ears at $3 each, for a total of $900, were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham. Vehicle registration for a 1995 Toyota Landcruiser and an insurance card were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. The post office mailbox door was damaged.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 100 block of Clover Lane, Montevallo. Power valued at $200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Heatherbrook Road, Birmingham.

April 1

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Lawley Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 15900 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two bags containing meth (1.4 grams), one half pill identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate (1 gram) and a meth pipe with drug residue were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. Two payments totaling $6,572.50 were stolen.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 (Greystone

Regions Bank), Birmingham. A total of $8,837.47 was stolen from a forged check.

-Theft of property from the 7800 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Dreamscapes. $1,300 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham at post office. $9,112 was stolen from a Regions checking account.

April 2

-Obstructing justice-false identity from Dauphin Street and Dauphin Way, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Inverness Plaza, Birmingham. A small plastic baggy containing a purple powdery substance presumed to be Fentanyl (0.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-psilocybin mushrooms, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 119 and U.S. 31, Alabaster. Marijuana (7 grams), mushrooms (8 grams), meth (.5 gram) and a glass pipe with meth residue were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A mobile home was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2400 block of Bear Creek Road, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the 10600 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 1 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo. Approximately $3,950 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs. A glass stove top was damaged.

April 3

-Possession of burglar’s tools from Corporate Drive and Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A USPS arrow key was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of prescription medication from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. Marijuana (3.6 grams) and Sildenafil Citrate (2.2 grams) were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. An account was opened up with Alphaeon Credit totaling $3,477.97.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 52 and Elvira Road, Helena. Marijuana (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby at Spring Creek Grocery. A 10-foot phone charging cable valued at $12.99, Hollywood sunglasses valued at $7.99 and Locs sunglasses valued at $7.99 were stolen; seven yellow circular pills marked “Teva” and “832” were recovered.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby at Spring Creek Grocery. A 10-foot phone charging cable valued at $12.99, Hollywood sunglasses valued at $7.99 and Locs sunglasses valued at $7.99 were stolen; seven yellow circular pills marked “Teva” and “832” were recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 15000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-DUI, driving while revoked from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Incident from the 200 block of Long Meadow Road, Maylene.

April 4

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea at Kings Home.

-Menacing from Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Animal complaint from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property second degree from the 800 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea. $1,500 was stolen and paid through a Bitcoin machine.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. A golf cart valued at $6,500 was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. About $1,500 was stolen from a Regions Bank checking account.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate was stolen.

-Miscellaneous medical report from the jury room behind Courtroom 2E of the Shelby County Courthouse.

-Property damage from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A porcelain sink sustained $400 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Crest Drive, Westover.

-Civil dispute from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham. A hand-carved wooden plaque that says “The Burrs” and a decorative metal cross were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham. A wrought-iron decorative screen was confiscated.

-Missing person from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 at Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Suspected marijuana (approximately 30 grams) was confiscated.

April 5

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Missing person from the 3100 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. A 2016 Mercedes E300 (minor cosmetic damage to mirror) was damaged.

-Intimidating a witness from the 3800 block of Shelby County 55, Clanton.

-Runaway from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal conspiracy from the Shelby County Jail, 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 8000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.