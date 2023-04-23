AFD extinguishes fire at TIS, school to hold eDays Published 12:36 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Fire Department arrived on the scene of Thompson Intermediate School on Saturday evening, April 22 after a fire broke out in a classroom.

The fire has been contained and there is damage to the classroom and surrounding hallway. The fire is believed to have started due to a faulty AC unit. Investigation has begun and crews have worked to clean the scene.

“We appreciate the incredibly swift, professional actions of the Alabaster Fire Department City of Alabaster, Alabama and the parent passing by TIS Saturday evening who noticed the smoke and called authorities,” read an official Facebook post by Alabaster City Schools.

Due to the fire, Thompson Intermediate School students will have eDays for Monday April 24 through Wednesday April 26. No in-person instruction or activities will take place during this time. Alabaster City Schools anticipates a return to normal operations at TIS on Thursday, April 27.

Parents of TIS students have been sent text messages and emails with more details. The eDays are for TIS students only. All other ACS schools will operate on normal schedules this week.

TIS and ACS administrators will communicate additional details to TIS parents as warranted. More information on the cause of the fire will be released as it become available.