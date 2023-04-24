Man indicted for reckless murder of Calera resident Published 1:40 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – Daniel Adam Hughes, 28, has been indicted for the reckless murder of a Calera resident as a result of a traffic fatality from July 2022.

Hughes was allegedly driving recklessly under the influence at the intersection of Highway 70 and Waterford Parkway in Calera on July 20, 2022 when he fatally crashed into Calera resident, Joel Spanick.

Hughes is currently held in the Shelby County Jail on a $70,000 bond with charges of reckless murder and driving under the influence.

“Traffic fatalities such as this are so easily avoidable and the consequences are so dire,” District Attorney Matt Casey said. “I hope that situations like this will cause people to stop and consider before getting behind the wheel intoxicated.”

The case was investigated by the Calera Police Department and the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force.

“Our officers and dispatchers endured criticism and even abuse related to the traffic disruptions during this investigation, but the victim and his family deserve and will receive our best investigative efforts,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said.

Hyche expressed his gratitude to those who helped with this case.

“I want to thank the Shelby County District Attorney’s office along with the Calera Police Department investigators and the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force for the relentless work they all put into this case,” Hyche said. “The charges demonstrate how seriously we all take this type of crime here in Calera and Shelby County.”

If convicted, Hughes will face a range of punishment from 10 years up to life on the murder charge and up to 12 months on the DUI charge. An initial court date has not been set.