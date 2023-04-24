Oak Mountain State Park opens new multi-use trail Published 11:59 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park unveiled its newest multi-use trail on Friday, as officials from Alabama State Parks joined local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new trail—known as the Lunker Lake Trail—circles the lake and provides views of the water as it follows along the shoreline and through the forest.

The trail was built through a partnership involving the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Park and Recreation Authority (SCPARA).

“It’s always wonderful to offer a new outdoors activity at any of our 21 Alabama State Parks,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re fortunate to work with our outstanding partners here in Shelby County to build this trail and help make Oak Mountain State Park better than ever. We thank all of the local leaders and SCPARA for helping make this trail a reality.”

The dirt trail stretches 2.8 miles, features varying widths and is designed to accommodate walking, running and mountain biking.

The trail can be accessed near the Lunker Lake boat launch or from the Oak Mountain Bike Trailhead parking area.

“It’s so rewarding that we could all come together and build this trail at Oak Mountain State Park,” Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison said. “Oak Mountain is clearly one of the top attractions here in Shelby County, and we love playing a role in helping the park continue to thrive. No one will be surprised if the Lunker Lake Trail becomes one of the park’s most popular trails for runners, mountain bikers or anyone who wants stroll through the woods and enjoy the park’s stunning natural beauty.”

Lindsey Allison of Shelby County Commission District 7 said that this is a partnership between the state of Alabama and the state park system in Shelby County.

“About 10 or 15 years ago, the county really stepped in and started developing this park,” Allison said. “This is an economic engine for Shelby County. This is one of many projects that we’ve done.”

Allison said what prompted the building of this trail was the tornado that occurred on March 26 two years ago.

“It was horrendous,” Allison said. “There were trees after trees. So, when that happened and they had to clean the area up, that was where we put the trail.”

More information on the trail can be found at Oak Mountain State Park’s official website at Alapark.com.