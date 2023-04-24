Pelham holds candidate interviews for City Council Place 2 Published 12:40 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council will interview six candidates who expressed interest in filling the vacancy for the Place 2 seat.

The interviews are scheduled for Monday, April 24 at 4:15 p.m. and will take place in the city council chambers at Pelham City Hall.

Councilman Larry Palmer resigned from the City Council effective March 28 to take advantage of an opportunity in a neighboring county.

By law, the city council must appoint someone within 60 days of the date the seat was vacated. If no candidate receives a majority vote before day 60, the governor will make an appointment.

The information below is a summary of each candidate’s letter of interest and resume. To get to know each person better, residents are encouraged to attend the Special Called Work Session Monday, April 24. Pelham City Hall.

“I am deeply invested in our community,” Barnett said. “I want our city to provide robust options for dining, shopping, entertainment and services. I want a safe city for my family and friends and an exciting destination for visitors.”

Darrius Foster is another candidate applying for the position. Foster is a software and business developer in the recruitment and employment industry.

“I want to continue to innovate and solve problems for our city,” Foster said. “I love to think critically and ask the right questions. I don’t subscribe to grandstanding, and I am a team player.”

Ron Griggs is an insurance broker and former educator/high school principal and will apply for the position of Place 2.

“My mission is to promote equity and inclusivity in all aspects of community life, recognizing and valuing the diversity that exists within our community,” Griggs said.

Candidate Chad Leverett is a Data Governance Advisor and former Field Special Investigator in the insurance industry.

“I made a commitment to be part of making the community where I work, live and play better,” Leverett said. “I want to make a difference.”

Candidate Tomeka Wilson Business Officer in the healthcare industry and a small business owner.

“I have high interests in the areas of servant leadership, fiscal responsibility, economic development, education and small business growth, just to name a few,” Wilson said.

Candidate Jeff Zissette is a director of public works for municipal government in a neighboring county.

“I want to serve alongside other elected officials who care about the city of Pelham and desire to provide the highest quality of life for all citizens,” Zissette said.

More information on Place 2 for the city council can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.