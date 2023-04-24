Shelby County man arrested for 10 counts of possession of obscene material Published 5:22 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Stanley Andrews of Birmingham has been arrested and charged for possession of obscene material.

In January 2023, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A joint investigation with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Andrews.

Andrews, 76, was arrested on Friday, April 21 and charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. Andrews is currently held in the Shelby County Jail under a $3,405,000 bond.

Investigators currently have no information that suggests the images were produced in or near Shelby County.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who helped bring Andrews to justice.,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “I also want to thank the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for partnering with our agency on this investigation. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office makes investigating the victimization of children a top priority and I am thankful that we were able to come together and close this case with an arrest.”

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office expressed his appreciation for the investigators that worked on this case.

“I’m incredibly proud of our hardworking investigators who work tirelessly to make sure these cases are brought to light and justice is served,” Hammac said. “We could not do this type of work without our partnerships such as the ICAC Task Force and neighboring law enforcement agencies.”

The investigation is considered ongoing and the sheriff’s office requests that anyone with additional information call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. A tip can also be submitted online at Crimestoppersmetroal.com.