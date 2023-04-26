Alabaster holds mid-season Parade of Teams Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Young athletes marched across the field alongside their coaches during Alabaster’s annual Parade of Teams.

Alabaster celebrated spring sports mid-season with its annual Parade of Teams on Saturday, April 22 at Veterans Park.

“I think everything went great,” said Athletics Manager Jessica Butler.

Alabaster Parks and Recreation held this year’s Parade of Teams on Saturday, April 22 due to delays from rain. The original parade was scheduled for March 18 but was delayed due to weather.

“It allows each team to get the spotlight for a few minutes,” Alabaster Parks and Recreation Community Program Manager Morgan Lawley said. “We did it as a makeup day for the parade, and we had some carnival games, bounce houses and wiffle ball games for all the kids to play during the day.”

During the parade, parents lined the field and watched as the kids walked through the parade with their respective teams. Attendees listened to the national anthem and heard a prayer before Alabaster Scott Brakefield delivered a few comments. They then threw the first pitch before all the kids went and enjoyed the festivities.

“The Parade of Teams is a great tradition for Alabaster’s spring youth sports, and we enjoyed continuing it this year,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We appreciate the parents and players for being flexible since we had to reschedule the parade due to weather last month, and we are thankful for all the city employees who made the event possible.”

Lawley shared his thoughts on the importance of Alabaster’s spring sports programs.

“I think it’s a good avenue for building friendships as well as getting to know people in the community and creating memories that last a lifetime,” Lawley said.

Butler also said that the spring sports program is important.

“It’s definitely important because it gives them a balance outside of education, it gives them something recreational to do and look forward to out of school,” Butler said.

Lawley expressed his gratitude to Butler for the work she puts into organizing the program.

“A special thanks to our Athletics Manager Jessica butler for everything she does as far as the baseball, softball programs are concerned,” Lawley said.

Those who wish to learn more about athletic programs in the city of Alabaster can learn more at cityofalabaster.com/166/athletics.