Columbiana residents clean the city during Columbiana Clean Up Day Published 10:42 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Columbiana residents and organizations committed to some spring cleaning around the town during Columbiana Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 22.

The citywide cleanup effort began at 8 a.m. at the Senior Center.

“Saturday was a great day in Columbiana,” said Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services for the city of Columbiana. “The Columbiana Beautification Board held their clean-up day, and they picked up trash around the entire city. Columbiana Main Street did a work day and worked on flower beds on main street. The Shelby County High School Key Club painted pawprints on Washington street. So, there was a lot of work going on, on Saturday in town.”

Payne talked about the importance of holding the cleanup event.

“It’s always good for to build a community spirit so that people take ownership of our town and the cleanliness of it, the way it looks and feel like they are responsible,” she said. “It’s really nice to see. It’s kind of a good feeling, especially when you see so many young people, because there were so many teenagers with the Key Club and working flower beds and picking up trash. It was really refreshing to see that many young people.”

The Columbiana Beautification Board typically holds two clean up days a year, and this time stood out due to the number of volunteers working throughout the city.

Payne expressed her gratitude to those who helped make the event happen.

“Lisa Davis, who is the president of the Columbiana beautification board, she works really hard to make sure everything looks pretty,” Payne said. “(Thank you to) Cathy Hitt, who is over the design committee with Columbiana Main Street to organize the flower bed cleanup and Sara Catherine Pennington (who) is the Key Club sponsor for Shelby County High School.”

The youth group from Focus church in Shelby also joined and helped with the cleanup efforts.

“It’s truly incredible to have so many people volunteering on a Saturday morning to help make Columbiana beautiful,” read an official Facebook post by the city of Columbiana. “A big thank you to all of the volunteers and to our Streets Department, who are always working in the background to get projects like this done.”

More information on events in the city of Columbiana can be found on its Facebook page and online at Cityofcolumbiana.com