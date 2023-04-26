My Helena: John Hodge shares his favorite aspects about life in Helena Published 7:42 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Planting Day

Old Town Helena

This is the day that we gather at the caboose early on a Saturday morning in April once a year to prep the hanging baskets that are seen throughout the city during the spring and summer months. Over the years of being involved with the beautification board we have seen an increase in attendance with every passing year. It truly is a wonderful sight to behold when members of the community come together to participate in this annual activity. It is always a lot of fun and a great opportunity to meet other people in our city.

Christmas in Helena

Old Town Helena

A Hallmark movie in Helena pretty much sums up Christmas in Helena. From the preparation of the tree lighting to the parade it truly brings that down-home feeling when you see the thousands of people who have gathered to celebrate the Holidays with us. Walking around the city during these events really gives me that true home for the holidays feeling.

Fourth of July celebration

Buck Creek

Because I am into photography this has to one of my favorite events that the city has to offer. Whether you are stationed at the shops along the road or claimed your space down at the dam there is not a bad viewing experience. There is so much to do while waiting for the show as the vendors and food truck have shown up to keep everyone engaged while the anticipation builds for the fireworks to begin.

Sunsets in Helena

Helena High School

If you have not gone to the hill by the stadium at the end of a day to catch the sun setting over the Old Cahaba neighborhood that you are missing out on one of the best and closest spots to take in a sunset.

Cahaba Lilies

Cahaba River

This is my favorite thing to see in the city as it only happens for a few weeks in May (around Mother’s Day). If you didn’t know we have a patch of the Endangered Cahaba Lilies that grow just a short hike from the waterfall in Old Town. It is a peaceful hike alongside the creek that can really get you in touch with nature.