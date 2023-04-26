Pelham Public Library to host informative technology event Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library is set host a Libby and Hoopla event to help educate those interested in engaging with the streaming service Hoopla and free audio book app Libby.

The date for the event is set for Thursday, May 18 at noon until 1 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a sandwich or light lunch item as well as a smart phone or tablet.

“While the bulk of our library activity still lies with physical books, we have noticed that more and more people are signing up for library cards simply to gain access to the library’s digital collection,” Senior Librarian of Technology Melanie Carden said. “This event will allow users to learn how to download the Libby and Hoopla apps, what content is available to them, help them to feel more confident in their abilities to borrow eBooks, eAudiobooks and more by using their card from Pelham Public Library.”

Carden offers one-on-one Tech Help appointments that cover a variety of tech topics, such as eBooks and eAudio, but this is the first group-style program made available by the library.

“David Smith and I are always brainstorming ways to create interesting and entertaining programs for the library’s Adult cardholders,” Carden said. “We are excited to have everyone in a comfortable, informal setting to learn, bring their favorite light lunch item and enjoy some free drinks and snacks together.”

Carden said if enough people express interest in events such as the Libby and Hoopla event, the library will be able to hold them more frequently.

“Personally, I’m hoping to interact with anyone who is interested in learning more of what their library has to offer them,” Carden said. “So many people are surprised that the library offers the same services as Kindle books, Audible, and more. Space is limited for this program so be sure to sign up as soon as you can. If we see that more people would like to attend in the future, we will happily offer this program again.”

Those who are interested in learning more about eBooks, eAudio, or any other tech topic in a one-on-one setting, can set up an appointment by emailing the Tech Librarian at mcarden@pelhamalabama.gov.

To register for the Libby and Hoopla event visit pelham.librarycalendar.com.