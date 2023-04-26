Sports Q&A with Helena basketball player Josh Williams Published 7:47 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Josh Williams

Junior basketball player at Helena High School

What does it mean to be able to represent Helena on the basketball court? It means a lot to me. I love Helena and the community I think they do an amazing job supporting us year end year out. I wear the jersey with pride and honor. I want Helena to be known for basketball and my goal is make that happen.

You reached a milestone this year by scoring your 1,000th career point as a junior, how special was that moment for you? It was a very special moment for me it was one of many milestones I wanted to accomplish throughout my career. I personally want to thank my family they push me every day on the court and in the classroom. Secondly, I applaud my coaches and teammates, because without them it wouldn’t be possible.

This year’s team had a big turnaround under new head coach Lucas McDonald by winning the area championship. What did coach McDonald do to help this team and what was it like winning that championship? Coach McDonald pushes us every day on and off the court and he’s never satisfied with just winning he wants to be the best and wants the best for us as young men. He demands perfection and it dislike cutting corners. He was a great hire for the program Coach McDonald came at the right time. It felt great winning an area championship this year with my teammates, especially the seniors. We have improved a lot from last year team and with guys coming back next year we can make another run at an area title.

What does a normal practice routine look like for you during the offseason? During the offseason I work out with the football team and I trained 4-5 times a week with my personal trainer. I also run a lot in the mornings and shoot at least 500-1000 shots every other day.

What drives you the most? I’ll have to say my family, because I don’t want to let them down.

What is driving you into next season and what will next year’s team be able to accomplish? I feel we will make a run at a state championship. That’s our next task at hand. I think bringing back a blue map to Helena is possible and with my teammates and coaches we can make that happen.

What is your favorite part about lacing up your shoes and competing in this sport? My favorite part is just being on the court and getting my teammates better. Ever since I was 3 years old my parents had a ball in my hand. I feel in love with the game and just like anything in life we love, we cherish it.