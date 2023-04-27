Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers to host Bump N Grind Published 2:00 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP, will host a fundraiser called Bump N Grind on Friday, June 9 through Sunday June 11.

“If you ride, hike, or run on the multi-use trail system at Oak Mountain State Park we need your help,” read a Facebook post by BUMP. “Bump N Grind is our primary fundraiser for building and maintaining trails at Oak Mountain as well as Tannehill State Park and we need volunteers to help us make this event a success. There will be food and drinks for the volunteers as well as an event volunteer T-shirt.”

Oak Mountain State Park has recently invested in a new multi-use trail with the newest addition being Lunker Lake Trail.

“It’s always wonderful to offer a new outdoors activity at any of our 21 Alabama State Parks,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We’re fortunate to work with our outstanding partners here in Shelby County to build this trail and help make Oak Mountain State Park better than ever. We thank all of the local leaders and SCPARA for helping make this trail a reality.”

Volunteer positions are open and ready to be filled. On Thursday, June 8 volunteers are needed to help around the Race Central area located at the Dog Pavillion to set up the starting area and the short track. Those participating are asked to park around the XC course.

On Friday June 9, volunteers are being requested for merchandise sales and to help check in racers.

On June 10 and 11, help is being requested for packet pickup, merchandise and food for the racers. Help with parking is also requested.

“You will be directing folks towards available parking spots and closing off lots as they fill,” read the Facebook post. “Last year our volunteers did a great job with this and it really helps keep the overall race experience good.”

Course marshals are also being requested, a course marshal works at a designated area along the course and make sure riders head the right direction.

Enduro guides will be assigned a stretch in a transfer between stages of the enduro that they will patrol and help direct people towards the next stage.

Sweep Riders are behind the last rider on the course and radio in for any injuries, ensuring no one is left on the course.

“If you don’t have any previous experience racing or volunteering at races that is fine,” read the post. “We will give you a job within your capabilities and direct you on what needs to be done. We still want and need your help.”

More information on BUMP can be found at Facebook.com/BUMP.