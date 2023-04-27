Cadence Chiropractic opens in Pelham Published 9:24 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A new chiropractic care facility has opened in Pelham, Cadence Chiropractic, seeking to serve the community.

This is the first location that Cadence Chiropractic has opened, and co-owner Bailey Sloan said the decision to bring the practice to Pelham was intentional in order to best serve their demographic.

“We chose Pelham because our ideal demographic is young families,” Sloan said. “There is a lot of young families in Pelham, and it is a growing community. We thought it would be the best place to make the biggest difference.”

The official ribbon cutting event for Cadence Chiropractic was held on April 14, and the practice has been officially opened since April 10.

Sloan said she is happy with the response the community has exhibited so far.

“The mayor came to our ribbon cutting, and the community has been super involved,” Sloan said. “We have gotten a lot of really good feedback from the community.”

Chiropractic adjustments are offered within the office with a focus on neurological chiropractic care.

Sloan said that the office is very passionate about pregnant mothers and families, and she encourages anyone within those communities to make a visit to the office.

The listings on the official website of demographics that can be helped within the office are babies, toddlers, kids, teenagers and adults.

More information on Cadence Chiropractic can be found on Cadencechirobham.com.