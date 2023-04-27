Fathers, daughters enjoy Daddy-Daughter Dance at THS Published 9:03 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Fathers of students in Alabaster City Schools recently had an opportunity to spend quality time with their daughters during Thompson Highschool’s Daddy-Daughter Dance.

The event was held on Friday, April 21 in the THS arena.

“It was awesome—the biggest one yet,” said wrestling coach Shawn Weltzin who managed the event. “It seemed like everyone was enjoying themselves and having a great time.”

During the event, attendees enjoyed food and dancing. Two trophies were also given away during the event with one for the daddy dance off competition and another for the best dressed couple.

“Having two daughters myself, I struggle at times to make sure I spend quality time with them one-on-one,” Weltzin said. “I think this gives an opportunity for dad to make them feel special and dress up and just have a night to themselves without mom being there.

The annual event also serves as a fundraiser for Thompson High School’s wrestling program and helps to cover the cost of travel, gear and other expenses.

Weltzin expressed his gratitude for those that helped to make the event possible.

“A lot of people went and helped out with this event,” Weltzin said. “Thank you to our DJ, Mr. Stapleton, and to the Thompson Wrestling leadership committee, which is made up of a bunch of our parents, they worked hours trying to make everything look right and also our lunch ladies at Thompson High School they went out of their way to help out—making sure everyone was fed all night long.”

Weltzin shared his plans for the event moving forward.

“The plan, right now moving forward, is to improve each and every year we have this and grow it little by little and hopefully he becomes something that is a premier event for the community that dads and daughters can make memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with Thompson High School may follow its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/THSWarriors.