Helena senior dies in crash, community holding prayer vigil Friday Published 2:50 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – A Helena High School student died tragically in a car accident on Wednesday night, April 26.

HHS senior Khalia Smith died when her car crashed on Shelby County 13 around 11:30 p.m. According to the Hoover Police Department, police and fire medics with both Hoover and Helena responded to the scene.

Smith, 18, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hoover police said they determined the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when it left the roadway, striking several trees.

A vigil will be held at the Helena High School football stadium on Friday, April 28 at 7 a.m. Anyone and everyone is invited to show support.

“We stand with our community and our students in mourning the loss of such a beautiful young spirit,” Helena Police Department Official Facebook Page said. “When our community hurts, we hurt as well, and our prayers are with her family, friends and everyone she touched.”

Shelby County Schools has implemented a crisis intervention team to aid students, parents and school personnel who may be grieving during this time. Counselors are currently available for students who want help or assistance.

Helena Police Department advised that there will be heavier traffic than usual on Friday morning around Helena High School. The Helena Police Department will have an additional shift of officers on duty to assist with traffic.