Opening with Capella Pizzeria: A look inside preparing your favorites Published 2:53 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Get a behind the scenes look at what goes into making your favorites at Capella Pizzeria, from the dough, to the Cannolis, to the sauce. Everything is fresh and made in house for a memorable bite of food. Learn more by visiting their website Capellapizzeria.com or visit them at 4700 U.S. 280.