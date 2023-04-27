Pelham Public Library announces theme for summer reading Published 2:13 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced its theme for the 2023 summer reading program, with the nationwide theme of “All Together/Todos Juntos Ahora.”

Library Supervisor Rebecca Thrasher said the theme is all about kindness, friendship and unity. The program starts on Tuesday, May 30 (the Tuesday after Memorial Day) and runs through Saturday, July 22.

“Our children’s program is for kids age birth-12,” Thrasher said. “We really want the kids to enjoy reading, and we hope the school aged kids will see reading as something to enjoy outside of the school year. As for the kids who aren’t reading on their own yet, we hope to spark an interest in reading as they share stories with parents, grandparents and others.

Thrasher said the summer reading program for children is also a good time to try and bring adults into the library.

“It is also a good time to draw adults into the library to see what we are all about,” Thrasher said. “They might show up with their kids or grandkids to see a puppet show but then find out all of the resources we offer here. And of course —there are programs for teens and adults too.”

Thrasher said that summer time is busiest time of the year in the Children’s Department at the library.

“Our community is full of avid readers,” Thrasher said. “The kids seem to really enjoy all of the special activities we have each week as well as the reading program itself where they can get rewards for reading throughout the summer.”

Readers can register online Pelhamlibraryal.beanstack.com or using the Beanstack app on a mobile device.

“Then they can track their reading and earn virtual badges when they hit reading milestones or attend library events,” Thrasher said. “These virtual badges help readers to see all of the progress they have made with their reading.”

Thrasher said that events like the summer reading program can serve as an affordable way for families to have fun as well as keep children in practice with reading skills during the summer.

“Summer Reading is important because kids work really hard building their reading skills all school year long, and we want them to stay in practice so that they are not starting off the next school year a step behind,” Thrasher said. “Literacy is a fundamental part of learning at any age, and that includes both reading and listening to stories. If kids have a fun experience here during the summer, they might just want to come back during the school year too. Also, families who are looking for fun things during the summer that everyone can enjoy and are not going to break the bank can come to the library to check out items, participate in the reading program and attend activities/events since it is all free.”

The library allows kids to pick a prize from our treasure box in the library whenever they hit a milestone and earn a badge in Beanstack. Each week employees will draw a couple of names from the kids who participated that week for prizes.

At the end of the summer there will be a grand prize drawing for some bigger prizes from the names of kids who participated.

“Summer Reading is exciting, and we have some really fun things planned for June and July,” Thrasher said. “You do not have to be a Pelham resident to participate in our program.”