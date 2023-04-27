South City Theatre partners with Pelham B.E.A.T. to perform “Love Letters” Published 1:51 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – South City Theatre, in association with The Pelham B.E.A.T., presents two special performances of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

South City’s “Love Letters” features two veteran performers: Sue Ellen Gerrells and Ron Dauphinee, working at the top of their game, under the direction of Pat Yates, retired Mountain Brook High School’s Theatre Director.

Sue Ellen Gerrells is an award-winning director and actor, whose theatrical career spans over fifty years and three continents. She has over 200 projects to her credit.

She has performed and/or directed in Ireland, Japan, Singapore and the U.S. Since 2012, Ellen has served as the Artistic Director of South City Theatre, Inc. (SCT) in Pelham.

Some of her favorite roles include: Thelma in “Night, Mother,” Mother Superior in “Agnes of God,” Dotty in “Noises Off,” and Sister Aloysius in “Doubt: A Parable.” She was last seen in “Collected Stories”—South City’s entry in the national community theatre virtual festival-AACTFest 22. Sue Ellen is on the Board of South City Theatre and serves as a Fellow in the American Association of Community Theatre.

The performance is set for 6 p.m. on both dates, and the menu includes:

-Salad

-Chicken Marsala, grilled chicken breast sautéed in a creamy mushroom marsala sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

-Strawberry Shortcake

-Cash Bar available

For more information contact Donna Williamson, Artistic Director by email at donna.williamson@southcitytheatre.com or Lisa Ponder, President, by email at lisa.ponder@southcitytheatre.com.