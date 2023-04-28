Calera hosts 12th annual Strawberry Festival Published 12:02 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Calera had some fresh and delicious fun at the 12th annual Strawberry Festival.

“We were very pleased with the turnout,” Community Program Manager Tyler Madison said. “Every year the attendance seems to grow and this was our most attended festival yet.”

Many booths were set up and available for the public to enjoy including Fuzzy Buttz pet supply, Garage Kickboxing and Adventurer’s Coffee Co.

Sponsors included Central State Bank. Food Outlet Calera and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“They helped make this year’s festival an outstanding event,” Madison said.

Madison said the overall purpose of events like the Strawberry Festival is to bring fun to the community.

“(The purpose is to) bring people out to Oliver Park for a fun day with great music, food and kid activities,” Madison said. “(It is) a fun day for the whole family.”

Sweet Treats from Creations Galore and Moore LLC were also present and available for the public to enjoy.

More information on the annual Strawberry Festival can be found at the official website of Calera Main street at Facebook.com/MainStreet.