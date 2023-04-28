Montevallo High School vandalized overnight, investigation underway Published 10:57 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Eight individuals have been apprehended for the vandalization of Montevallo High School.

Montevallo High School was closed on Friday, April 28 after administrators were notified by the Montevallo Police Department that the school had been vandalized overnight.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on April 27, police officers were dispatched to MHS at 980 Oak Street on a disorderly person call. The caller notified the police that there was a large group present and they were damaging the school.

When the MPD arrived on scene, the group dispersed in several directions. Officers were able to detain numerous subjects and continue to survey the damage.

Approximately eight individuals have been arrested for burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief first degree.

There is significant damage to the interior of the school, mainly to the floors and walls. A video posted to social media shows the hallways littered with trash, broken desks and more.

Montevallo High Schools students transitioned to remote learning on Friday, April 28 due to the amount of damage to the school.

Cleanup at the schools has begun and the situations is under investigation by the police and more arrests are expected.