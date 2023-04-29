Pelham Parks and Recreation to hold Youth Volleyball Clinic Published 1:23 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation has announced the beginning date for their Youth Volleyball Clinic.

The date for the volleyball clinic is set for Tuesday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is three hours long and will introduce players to basic skill development of indoor volleyball as well as sand volleyball.

The Youth Volleyball Clinic is run by Birmingham Beach Volleyball. Birmingham Beach Volleyball is an organization that strives to aid junior volleyball players further develop their skills both in and out of the sand.

Those who attend the Youth Volleyball Clinic are advised to bring water, a towel, tennis shoes, socks and flip flops.

Those attending the clinic can expect to spend time both indoor playing volleyball as well as in the sand.

Those seeking addition information can contact Bill Wilder at 205-620-6426 or at Pelhamalabama.gov.