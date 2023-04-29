Pelham YMCA holds Healthy Kids Day Published 12:58 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham YMCA held Healthy Kids Day, encouraging children to get up and get active on Saturday, April 29.

“Healthy Kids Day is a traditional throughout the YMCA across the national,” Family Director Gabby Tyson said. “It is a free community event for everyone. We want to promote healthy living throughout the summer, not only for kids, but also for parents.”

Tyson said things such as swimming, sports and outdoor activities are all things that children are encouraged to pursue in order to gain a healthy, active lifestyle.

“Our goal is to bring people in to the building,” Tyson said. “Most people think we are just a gym and swim facility. But, there is so much more. We have our seven-week enrichment programs, right now we are doing an anime drawing class, we are doing a mommy-and-me swim class, there is classes for our seniors and we have something for everyone here.”

During the event there were inflatables for children to enjoy, obstacle courses and a station to make your own slime.

“The Pelham YMCA is here to be a hub for the community,” Tyson said. “From our kids in the school systems, homeschool families and our seniors, we want the community to know that the Pelham YMCA is here. We are available to help if you need financial assistance for our program, we just want to let everyone know we are here for them.”

Tyson said she is pleased with the turnout of the event as many children were present playing on inflatables, obstacle courses and making slime.

“Seeing the people come in and the kids playing and talking is really good to see,” Tyson said.

Featured fitness activities and events offered by the Pelham YMCA include:

-Group exercise

-Personal Training

-Pilates Reformer

-Virtual Fitness Training

-Youth Fitness Orientations

More information on the Pelham YMCA and programs offered can be found at Ymcabham.org.