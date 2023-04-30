Briarwood girls pick up dominant shutout in first round Published 12:05 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – At home in the first round of the playoffs, the Briarwood girls soccer team held true to their No. 2 ranking in Class 6A with a dominant showing against the Hueytown Golden Gophers in Friday, April 28.

The Lions not only won, but they did so by scoring 11 goals in a short period of time, while the defense put together its ninth shutout of the season in an 11-0 victory.

It also gave Briarwood a bounce-back win after losing to end the regular season. In their regular-season finale, the Lions fell 3-2 to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park 3-2.

Even with that loss snapping an 11-game win streak, the Lions proved they could compete with the best in a classification higher after also beating 7A No. 2 Oak Mountain days earlier.

That stretch to end the regular season sent Briarwood into the postseason confident, and the 11-0 effort in a half of soccer against Hueytown showcased that.

Briarwood has now won 12 of the last 13 games and improved to 15-3-1 on the season with the opening-round win.

Offensively, the Lions have now scored three or more goals in 18 of 19 games this season, while the defense has given up that same number or less in all but three games.

They’ll now take on area foe Indian Springs at home in the second round on May 2 at 6:30 p.m.