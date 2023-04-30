Indian Springs girls advance to round two, boys fall by one Published 12:05 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Indian Springs’ girls soccer team continued to roll on Friday, April 28 with an opening-round playoff win on the road against the McAdory Yellow Jackets to punch their ticket to round two.

The girls won their fifth game in a row by picking up a 3-0 shutout over the Yellow Jackets to start the playoffs with a strong defensive effort.

It continued a theme for Springs, who posted their second shutout in a row and fourth of the season, while they have now given up two goals or less in all but three of their 16 games this season.

Springs advanced to the second round with the win, marking a big step in their first year as a Class 6A team.

They’ll now get a third matchup against area foe Briarwood in the second round, losing 6-0 and 6-1 in the first two matchups between the two. The winner is off to the quarterfinals and one win away from the Final Four.

As for the boys, they fell in a heartbreaking game on the road at McAdory.

Also in their first year in Class 6A, Springs made a strong push to get into the playoffs late in area play, but McAdory was able to win a thrilling 6-5 battle between the two in round one.

While the five goals matched their second most goals scored all season, the six goals given up marked the most goals Indian Springs’ boys gave up all season.