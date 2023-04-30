Pelham opens playoffs with 10-0 shutout of Bessemer City Published 12:07 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham boys soccer team remained one of the hottest teams in the state on Friday, April 28, as the Panthers started the 2023 Class 6A postseason with a statement.

Taking on Bessemer City, the Panthers were able to put together their third 10-0 shutout of the season to back up their No. 5 ranking in the 6A classification.

Donning their special Pink Panther playoff jerseys, they looked and played the part in the dominant effort, picking up their fifth win in a row and eighth in the last nine matchups to advance to the second round.

Down the stretch of the season, Pelham had been in tightly-contested matchups against other strong teams, winning two of the last four by one goal and all three by three goals or less.

But in the opening round, the Panthers found a rhythm and pulled away for the 10-goal win.

Defensively, they have now given up two goals or less in all but four of their 24 games this season, while the opening-round shutout marked the 10th of the season.

Pelham will now square off against McAdory in the second round of the playoffs in a road matchup looking for a spot in the quarterfinals later in the week.

The two teams met in the second game of the season and battled to a 3-3 tie. Now, they’ll settle the score with a spot in the third round on the line.