Alabaster holds annual spring citywide yard sale Published 1:17 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

1 of 4

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Residents had an opportunity to look through more than 70 booths during Alabaster’s citywide spring yard sale.

The citywide spring yard sale was held on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at the green space behind Alabaster City Hall.

“We had a great turnout considering it was our first time using the new location on the green space behind city hall,” Community project Manager Morgan Lawley said. “ I felt that it was easier for participants to set up and tear down as well as more parking for consumers attending the sale. (Its) a great way to do some cleaning around the house as well as make a few dollars.”

Each year, Alabaster hosts two citywide yard sales with one held in the spring and another held in the fall.

“This is a great event our parks and recreation department organizes twice a year, and we always have a good turnout,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “It’s a good opportunity for residents to enjoy the spring weather while meeting neighbors and getting some great deals.”

A donation group was present at the event to pick up any excess items that vendors did not wish to take back home.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and made our spring community yard sale next to City Hall a big success on Saturday,” read an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. “We had a great crowd and perfect weather, and we appreciate everyone at Alabaster Parks & Recreation for making this event possible.