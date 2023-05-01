Arrest reports for Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26 Published 10:53 am Monday, May 1, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26.

Alabaster

Feb. 14

-Edwin Daniel Bivin, 36, of Elba, theft of property fourth degree, $499 or less.

April 17

-Jose Roberto Medina, 30, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Curtis Dwight Richie, 48, of Bremen, alias warrant (failure to appear in court).

-Ricky Andrew Adams, 32, of Jasper, alias warrant (public intoxication).

-Dana Sue Knight, 44, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 18

-Michael Houston Howard, 30, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).

-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree.

-Jordan Armond Sargeant, 29, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 19

-Shakira Jones, 44, of Alabaster, menacing and harassment.

-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Callie Darlene Tucker, 56, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 20

-Jermaine Palmer Pierre, 38, of Bessemer, alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked).

-Anthony Randal Wyatt, 59, of Calera, public intoxication.

April 21

-Billy Raye Moore, 48, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving while suspended).

April 23

-George Johnson, III, 44, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 24

-Pamela Kay Oinos, 36, of Alabaster, driving under the influence any substance.

Calera

March 16

-David Nazaret Martinez-Rios, 20, FTA – possession of marijuana second, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict, FTA – minor in consumption/possession of alcohol, FTA – no proof of insurance, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

March 17

-Jacob R. Parks, 29, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

-Spencer Wayne Doss, 36, agency assist.

March 18

-Christopher Frederick Dryden, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

March 20

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

March 21

-Joshua Nathan Lane Hawthorne, 18, assault third degree.

-Skyelar Anne Pugh, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree, FTA – carrying a concealed weapon and FTA no proof of insurnace.

-Christopher Glenn Smith, 26, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.

March 22

-Terrence Lamar Green, 33, bail jumping second degree.

-Misty Michelle Wells, 41, failing to appear (traffic).

-Amiyah Tahjee Canada, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

March 23

-Carla Danielle Eubanks, 45, bail jumping second degree.

-Katherine Adams, 43, agency assist.

March 24

-Thomas Edward Stinson, 26, reckless endangerment and robbery third degree.

March 25

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, 34, criminal trespass first degree and harassment.

March 27

-Chloe Ashlynn Reed, 28, arrest prior to requisition.

March 28

-Scotty Dale Phillips, 50, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 45, agency assist.

March 29

-Alen Dwight Horton, 24, domestic violence 3rd – harassing communications.

March 30

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 37, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, violation of a court order – bond revocation.

-Miranda June Foster, 33, FTA – no child restraint and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

March 31

-Matthew James Talley, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.

April 1

-Mark Jospeh Blevins, 46, agency assist.

April 4

-Anthony Lee Hogg, 31, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Carl Frederick Hill, Jr., 37, failing to appear (traffic).

April 7

-Joseph Keith Baker, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 8

-Rocky Robert Duke, 31, domestic violence simple assault.

-Brittany Morgan Iannone, 31, domestic violence harassment.

-Jacob Crangle Williams, 27, agency assist.

April 9

-Arturo Guadarrama-Villegas, 62, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Darail Curtis Hudson, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

April 10

-Justin Edward Harris, 32, FTA driving while revoked and FTA expired tag.

-Jennifer D. Killingsworth, 51, agency assist.

April 11

-Allen Dwight Horton, 24, arson second degree.

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, FTA – vehicle entering from private road.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA domestic violence harassment and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.

-Rafeal Myric Good, 27, FTA – possession of marijuana second degree.

April 12

-Matthew Lee Glass, 39, agency assist.

-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, public intoxication.

-Deshane O’Brandon Davis, 40, agency assist.

-Keith Edward Vaughan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

April 14

-Brady Aron Lucas, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

April 15

-Timothy Shane Robinson, 41, FTA – domestic violence harassment and FTA – harassing communications.

-James Christopher Taylor, 42, FTA – duty to remain, FTA – attempting to elude a police officer and FTA – reckless endangerment.

April 16

Benjamin Forest Weaver, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

-Nanette Lovell Fortenberry, 52, public intoxication.

-Garrett Morgan Salter, 32, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

April 17

-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 18

-Vicky Mizzell, 57, making a false report to law enforcement authority.

April 19

-Stephanie Rhea Britton, 40, FTA theft of property 4th degree.

-Isaaq Da’Quan Tarver, 18, FTA – driving while suspended.

April 20

-Anthony Andrew Keith, 37, failure to appear.

April 21

-Chanell Antoinette Hill, 31, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kyle Darryl Herndon, 60, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Zennetta Debrow Moultrie, 38, domestic violence third simple assault.

April 22

-Michael Joyce Patrick, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

April 16

-Daniel Gerard Lee, 39, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.

April 22

-Joshua Chase Jones, 36, domestic violence 3rd degree.

April 23

-Alexander Julian Foster Ham, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

April 18

-Decorean Latrel Mickens, 23, of alera, violation of court order.

April 21

-Eddie Bernard Billingsley, 22, of Birmingham, dangerous drug – POM 2 possession of marijuana, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

April 22

-Justin Robert Hill, 34, of Montevallo, use of possession with intent or use drugs and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Nathaniel Hill, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Amanda Caitlyn Cunningham, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-April Diane Pickett, of Jemison, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

April 23

-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs.

-Brenda Ruiz Sosa, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jose Benito Salazar Vazquez, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

April 26

-Jason Kyle Gass, 38, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Austin Blake McCartney, 26, of Tuscaloosa, obstructing police – attempting to elude a police officer.