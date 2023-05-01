Arrest reports for Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26

Published 10:53 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26.

Alabaster

Feb. 14

-Edwin Daniel Bivin, 36, of Elba, theft of property fourth degree, $499 or less.

April 17

-Jose Roberto Medina, 30, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Curtis Dwight Richie, 48, of Bremen, alias warrant (failure to appear in court).

-Ricky Andrew Adams, 32, of Jasper, alias warrant (public intoxication).

-Dana Sue Knight, 44, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 18

-Michael Houston Howard, 30, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).

-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree.

-Jordan Armond Sargeant, 29, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 19

-Shakira Jones, 44, of Alabaster, menacing and harassment.

-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Callie Darlene Tucker, 56, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 20

-Jermaine Palmer Pierre, 38, of Bessemer, alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked).

-Anthony Randal Wyatt, 59, of Calera, public intoxication.

April 21

-Billy Raye Moore, 48, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving while suspended).

April 23

-George Johnson, III, 44, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 24

-Pamela Kay Oinos, 36, of Alabaster, driving under the influence any substance.

Calera

March 16

-David Nazaret Martinez-Rios, 20, FTA – possession of marijuana second, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict, FTA – minor in consumption/possession of alcohol, FTA – no proof of insurance, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

March 17

-Jacob R. Parks, 29, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

-Spencer Wayne Doss, 36, agency assist.

March 18

-Christopher Frederick Dryden, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

March 20

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

March 21

-Joshua Nathan Lane Hawthorne, 18, assault third degree.

-Skyelar Anne Pugh, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree, FTA – carrying a concealed weapon and FTA no proof of insurnace.

-Christopher Glenn Smith, 26, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.

March 22

-Terrence Lamar Green, 33, bail jumping second degree.

-Misty Michelle Wells, 41, failing to appear (traffic).

-Amiyah Tahjee Canada, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

March 23

-Carla Danielle Eubanks, 45, bail jumping second degree.

-Katherine Adams, 43, agency assist.

March 24

-Thomas Edward Stinson, 26, reckless endangerment and robbery third degree.

March 25

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, 34, criminal trespass first degree and harassment.

March 27

-Chloe Ashlynn Reed, 28, arrest prior to requisition.

March 28

-Scotty Dale Phillips, 50, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 45, agency assist.

March 29

-Alen Dwight Horton, 24, domestic violence 3rd – harassing communications.

March 30

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 37, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, violation of a court order – bond revocation.

-Miranda June Foster, 33, FTA – no child restraint and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

March 31

-Matthew James Talley, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.

April 1

-Mark Jospeh Blevins, 46, agency assist.

April 4

-Anthony Lee Hogg, 31, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Carl Frederick Hill, Jr., 37, failing to appear (traffic).

April 7

-Joseph Keith Baker, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 8

-Rocky Robert Duke, 31, domestic violence simple assault.

-Brittany Morgan Iannone, 31, domestic violence harassment.

-Jacob Crangle Williams, 27, agency assist.

April 9

-Arturo Guadarrama-Villegas, 62, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Darail Curtis Hudson, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

April 10

-Justin Edward Harris, 32, FTA driving while revoked and FTA expired tag.

-Jennifer D. Killingsworth, 51, agency assist.

April 11

-Allen Dwight Horton, 24, arson second degree.

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, FTA – vehicle entering from private road.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA domestic violence harassment and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.

-Rafeal Myric Good, 27, FTA – possession of marijuana second degree.

April 12

-Matthew Lee Glass, 39, agency assist.

-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, public intoxication.

-Deshane O’Brandon Davis, 40, agency assist.

-Keith Edward Vaughan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

April 14

-Brady Aron Lucas, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

April 15

-Timothy Shane Robinson, 41, FTA – domestic violence harassment and FTA – harassing communications.

-James Christopher Taylor, 42, FTA – duty to remain, FTA – attempting to elude a police officer and FTA – reckless endangerment.

April 16

Benjamin Forest Weaver, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

-Nanette Lovell Fortenberry, 52, public intoxication.

-Garrett Morgan Salter, 32, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

April 17

-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 18

-Vicky Mizzell, 57, making a false report to law enforcement authority.

April 19

-Stephanie Rhea Britton, 40, FTA theft of property 4th degree.

-Isaaq Da’Quan Tarver, 18, FTA – driving while suspended.

April 20

-Anthony Andrew Keith, 37, failure to appear.

April 21

-Chanell Antoinette Hill, 31, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kyle Darryl Herndon, 60, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Zennetta Debrow Moultrie, 38, domestic violence third simple assault.

April 22

-Michael Joyce Patrick, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

April 16

-Daniel Gerard Lee, 39, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.

April 22

-Joshua Chase Jones, 36, domestic violence 3rd degree.

April 23

-Alexander Julian Foster Ham, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

April 18

-Decorean Latrel Mickens, 23, of alera, violation of court order.

April 21

-Eddie Bernard Billingsley, 22, of Birmingham, dangerous drug – POM 2 possession of marijuana, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

April 22

-Justin Robert Hill, 34, of Montevallo, use of possession with intent or use drugs and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Nathaniel Hill, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Amanda Caitlyn Cunningham, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-April Diane Pickett, of Jemison, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

April 23

-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs.

-Brenda Ruiz Sosa, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jose Benito Salazar Vazquez, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

April 26

-Jason Kyle Gass, 38, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Austin Blake McCartney, 26, of Tuscaloosa, obstructing police – attempting to elude a police officer.

