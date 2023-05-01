Arrest reports for Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26
Published 10:53 am Monday, May 1, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 14, 2018 and March 16 through April 26.
Alabaster
Feb. 14
-Edwin Daniel Bivin, 36, of Elba, theft of property fourth degree, $499 or less.
April 17
-Jose Roberto Medina, 30, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Curtis Dwight Richie, 48, of Bremen, alias warrant (failure to appear in court).
-Ricky Andrew Adams, 32, of Jasper, alias warrant (public intoxication).
-Dana Sue Knight, 44, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 18
-Michael Houston Howard, 30, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).
-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree.
-Jordan Armond Sargeant, 29, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 19
-Shakira Jones, 44, of Alabaster, menacing and harassment.
-Vincent Joseph Marshall, 48, of Hoover, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
-Callie Darlene Tucker, 56, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 20
-Jermaine Palmer Pierre, 38, of Bessemer, alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked).
-Anthony Randal Wyatt, 59, of Calera, public intoxication.
April 21
-Billy Raye Moore, 48, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving while suspended).
April 23
-George Johnson, III, 44, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 24
-Pamela Kay Oinos, 36, of Alabaster, driving under the influence any substance.
Calera
March 16
-David Nazaret Martinez-Rios, 20, FTA – possession of marijuana second, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict, FTA – minor in consumption/possession of alcohol, FTA – no proof of insurance, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.
March 17
-Jacob R. Parks, 29, FTA – driving without first obtaining.
-Spencer Wayne Doss, 36, agency assist.
March 18
-Christopher Frederick Dryden, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
March 20
-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, failing to appear (traffic).
March 21
-Joshua Nathan Lane Hawthorne, 18, assault third degree.
-Skyelar Anne Pugh, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree, FTA – carrying a concealed weapon and FTA no proof of insurnace.
-Christopher Glenn Smith, 26, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.
March 22
-Terrence Lamar Green, 33, bail jumping second degree.
-Misty Michelle Wells, 41, failing to appear (traffic).
-Amiyah Tahjee Canada, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
March 23
-Carla Danielle Eubanks, 45, bail jumping second degree.
-Katherine Adams, 43, agency assist.
March 24
-Thomas Edward Stinson, 26, reckless endangerment and robbery third degree.
March 25
-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, 34, criminal trespass first degree and harassment.
March 27
-Chloe Ashlynn Reed, 28, arrest prior to requisition.
March 28
-Scotty Dale Phillips, 50, agency assist – miscellaneous.
-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 45, agency assist.
March 29
-Alen Dwight Horton, 24, domestic violence 3rd – harassing communications.
March 30
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 37, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – no proof of insurance.
-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, violation of a court order – bond revocation.
-Miranda June Foster, 33, FTA – no child restraint and FTA – failure to register vehicle.
March 31
-Matthew James Talley, 29, FTA – driving while suspended.
April 1
-Mark Jospeh Blevins, 46, agency assist.
April 4
-Anthony Lee Hogg, 31, agency assist – miscellaneous.
-Carl Frederick Hill, Jr., 37, failing to appear (traffic).
April 7
-Joseph Keith Baker, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 8
-Rocky Robert Duke, 31, domestic violence simple assault.
-Brittany Morgan Iannone, 31, domestic violence harassment.
-Jacob Crangle Williams, 27, agency assist.
April 9
-Arturo Guadarrama-Villegas, 62, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Darail Curtis Hudson, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.
April 10
-Justin Edward Harris, 32, FTA driving while revoked and FTA expired tag.
-Jennifer D. Killingsworth, 51, agency assist.
April 11
-Allen Dwight Horton, 24, arson second degree.
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, FTA – vehicle entering from private road.
-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA domestic violence harassment and FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.
-Rafeal Myric Good, 27, FTA – possession of marijuana second degree.
April 12
-Matthew Lee Glass, 39, agency assist.
-Rickey Alvin Erwin, 43, public intoxication.
-Deshane O’Brandon Davis, 40, agency assist.
-Keith Edward Vaughan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
April 14
-Brady Aron Lucas, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
April 15
-Timothy Shane Robinson, 41, FTA – domestic violence harassment and FTA – harassing communications.
-James Christopher Taylor, 42, FTA – duty to remain, FTA – attempting to elude a police officer and FTA – reckless endangerment.
April 16
Benjamin Forest Weaver, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Honorio Lopez Gonzalez, 24, FTA – driving without first obtaining.
-Nanette Lovell Fortenberry, 52, public intoxication.
-Garrett Morgan Salter, 32, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
April 17
-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 18
-Vicky Mizzell, 57, making a false report to law enforcement authority.
April 19
-Stephanie Rhea Britton, 40, FTA theft of property 4th degree.
-Isaaq Da’Quan Tarver, 18, FTA – driving while suspended.
April 20
-Anthony Andrew Keith, 37, failure to appear.
April 21
-Chanell Antoinette Hill, 31, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Kyle Darryl Herndon, 60, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Zennetta Debrow Moultrie, 38, domestic violence third simple assault.
April 22
-Michael Joyce Patrick, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
April 16
-Daniel Gerard Lee, 39, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd.
April 22
-Joshua Chase Jones, 36, domestic violence 3rd degree.
April 23
-Alexander Julian Foster Ham, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
April 18
-Decorean Latrel Mickens, 23, of alera, violation of court order.
April 21
-Eddie Bernard Billingsley, 22, of Birmingham, dangerous drug – POM 2 possession of marijuana, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
April 22
-Justin Robert Hill, 34, of Montevallo, use of possession with intent or use drugs and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
-Nathaniel Hill, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Amanda Caitlyn Cunningham, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-April Diane Pickett, of Jemison, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
April 23
-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Harrison Lee Bourg, 21, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs.
-Brenda Ruiz Sosa, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Jose Benito Salazar Vazquez, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
April 26
-Jason Kyle Gass, 38, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Austin Blake McCartney, 26, of Tuscaloosa, obstructing police – attempting to elude a police officer.