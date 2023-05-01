Municipal police reports for March 16 through April 26
Published 10:56 am Monday, May 1, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 16 through April 26.
Alabaster
April 17
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) from the 300 Block of Victory Drive, Eastaboga.
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 900 Block of Independence Drive (bank/savings and loan).
-Alias warrant (public intoxication) from the 2000 Block of 2nd Avenue.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $90.61.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen was Valvoline Oil valued at $50.
April 18
-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from Oak Drive and County Road 37, Shelby (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Wellington Manor Court (commercial/office building).
-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (convenience store).
-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $55.44.
-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $307.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side door valued at $500.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Windwood Circle (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle.
April 19
-Property damage from Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; white Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).
-Found property from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan).
April 20
-Harassing communications from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.
-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.
-Harassment from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).
April 21
-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile (sliding back glass) of a white Dodge Dakota valued at $500.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (FTA driving while suspended) from the 100 Block of Depot Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Stolen were credit/debit cards, $400 in assorted cash, black wallet and an Alabama drivers license valued at $410.
April 22
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger mirror of a silver Mercedes C300 valued at $1.
-Information only – found property from the 9200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a Glock 45 9mm and other – book bag valued at $501.
April 23
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Way.
-Found property from the 100 Block of Hill Street. Recovered was an AR-15 Palmetto, credit/debit cards, a black magazine and American Eagle jeans valued at $851.
Calera
March 16
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 22.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
March 17
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Calera.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
-Shoplifting theft 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Duty to give information and render aid from Calera.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Highway 211.
March 18
-Domestic incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 80 Block of Island Creek Drive.
-Information only – civil – missed custody drop off fro the 40 Block of Metro Drive.
-Incident from Calera.
March 19
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 22.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of Highway 86.
-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – animal pick-up from the 500 Block of 15th Street.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
March 20
-MVC from the 100 Block of Macon Court.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Information only from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Terrorist threat from the 3100 Block of County Road 20.
March 21
-Domestic violence harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
March 22
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-Agency assist – found property from County Road 800 at the railroad tracks.
-Sexual misconduct from the 300 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.
-Incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property third from the 2400 Block of Highway 42.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
March 23
-MVC from the 10400 Block of Highway 22.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.
March 24
-MVC from the 6200 Block of Smokey Road.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.
-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
March 25
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 1000 Block of Savannah Lane.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
March 26
-MVC from the 6700 Block of Highway 42.
March 27
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.
-MVC from the 32300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist – notice of trespass from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from the 10100 Block of Highway 22.
-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.
March 28
-Damaged property from the 5400 Block of Highway 86.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 4700 Block of Highway 42.
-Private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
March 29
-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Flint Creek, Decatur.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Calera.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Montevallo.
March 30
-MVC from the 700 Block of 18th Street.
March 31
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft 4th shoplifting $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
April 1
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Drug overdoes from the 90 Block of Clearbrook Lane.
-Theft of lost property second from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic violence third assault from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
-Property damage – incident from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only – information report from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
April 2
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
April 3
-MVC from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Domestic violence harassment and menacing from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
April 4
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Koslin Loop.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property first degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
April 5
-Animal bite from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-Found property from the 200 BLock of Doyle Drive.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
-Information only – information/trespassed from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
April 6
-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – information from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
April 7
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of 18th Street.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 12900 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
April 8
-Theft 4th degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
April 9
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.
April 10
-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of HIghway 25.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Robbery first degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
April 11
-Death investigation – death from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
-MVC from the 1600 Block of 19th Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Higwhay 31.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.
April 12
-Menacing and criminal trespass third degree from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8700 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.
April 13
-Harassing communications and criminal trespass third degree from the 700 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.
-Larceny/theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
April 14
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Theft of property fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft from a yard, $500 or less from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.
-Information only – civil custody from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 0 Block of Highway 42.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 50 Block of Shirey Lane.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
April 15
-Incident from McAllister Drive.
-Incident from the 1300 Block of 10th Avenue.
-Larceny/theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.
-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 15200 Block of Highway 25.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of HIghway 209.
April 16
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of County Road 95.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – found property from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-MVC from the 10100 Block of Highway 22.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block fo Camden Park Avenue.
April 17
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.
-Incident from the 30 Block of Southern Hills Way.
April 18
-MVC from the 8600 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
April 19
-Property damage – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Incident – found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation – death from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.
April 20
-Theft of property first from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.
-Property damage from the 30 Block of Dogwood Drive.
-Information only – incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 3300 Block of Smokey Road.
April 21
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic – harassment from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
April 22
-Domestic violence assault 3rd from the 100 Block of Waterford Lake Drive.
-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Country Side Drive.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Camden Park Avenue.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Village Drive.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Notice of trespass from the 700 Block of 18th Street.
-Domestic violence third simple assault from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.
-Welfare Check from the 1000 Block of Highway 86.
-Found property from the 9100 Block of Highway 25.
April 23
-Incident – vehicle fire from the 200 Block of Sontepe Road.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Street.
-Attempted suicide from the 600 Block of Enclave Lane.
Helena
April 9
-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Drive.
April 16
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd rom Wynwood Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 52.
April 17
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Discharge firearm in city limits from the 1600 Block of Cunningham Drive.
April 18
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Wynwood Drive at Highway 58.
-Miscellaneous from Tucker Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 700 Block of 2nd Street.
April 19
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Harassment communications from Woodvale Road.
-Harassment communications from Woodvale Road.
-Harassment communications from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Road.
April 20
-Miscellaneous from the 1299 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from the 2400 Block of Helena Road.
-Dog bite from Southwind Drive.
-Motor vehicle fatality from County Road 52 East at Dearing Downs Drive.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena Station Drive.
April 21
-Nuisance dog violation from Stoneridge Drive.
April 22
-Domestic incident from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 4600 Block of Highway 17.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 58.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Wynwood Circle.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.
Montevallo
April 18
-Violation of court order from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).
-Property damage from Wadsworth Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Toyota Corolla rear bumper valued at $200.
-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage).
April 20
-Larceny/theft – theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 from Cambridge Park Circle (residence/home).
April 21
-Sex offense – IE indecent exposure from Hicks Street (residence/home).
-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 1994 Ford Ranger and a 2011 Nissan Altima valued at $2,000.
-Property damage from Day Drive (service/gas station). Damaged was a driver side rear quarter panel valued at $500.
-Stolen property – credit card/automatic teller machine fraud from Skyview Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a Central State Bank debit card valued at $0.
April 22
-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms fro mHidden Forest Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Gen 4 Glock 40cal, light and a Glock 19 valued at $1,130.
April 23
-Larceny/theft -shoplifting, $500 or less from Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was a two pack of ribeye steaks valued at $32.76.
April 24
-Assault – simple assault from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).
-Information only from Alabama Highway 25 (commercial).
-Information only from Alabama Highway 25 (commercial).
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
April 25
-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Shoal Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Singer sewing machine valued at $400.
-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Country Hills Road (highway/street).
April 26
-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).
-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).