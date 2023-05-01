Municipal police reports for March 16 through April 26 Published 10:56 am Monday, May 1, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 16 through April 26.

Alabaster

April 17

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) from the 300 Block of Victory Drive, Eastaboga.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 900 Block of Independence Drive (bank/savings and loan).

-Alias warrant (public intoxication) from the 2000 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $90.61.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen was Valvoline Oil valued at $50.

April 18

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from Oak Drive and County Road 37, Shelby (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wellington Manor Court (commercial/office building).

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (convenience store).

-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $55.44.

-Theft of property 4th, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $307.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side door valued at $500.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Windwood Circle (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle.

April 19

-Property damage from Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; white Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).

-Found property from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan).

April 20

-Harassing communications from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

April 21

-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile (sliding back glass) of a white Dodge Dakota valued at $500.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (FTA driving while suspended) from the 100 Block of Depot Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Stolen were credit/debit cards, $400 in assorted cash, black wallet and an Alabama drivers license valued at $410.

April 22

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger mirror of a silver Mercedes C300 valued at $1.

-Information only – found property from the 9200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a Glock 45 9mm and other – book bag valued at $501.

April 23

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Way.

-Found property from the 100 Block of Hill Street. Recovered was an AR-15 Palmetto, credit/debit cards, a black magazine and American Eagle jeans valued at $851.

Calera

March 16

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 22.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

March 17

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Calera.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Shoplifting theft 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Calera.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of Highway 211.

March 18

-Domestic incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 80 Block of Island Creek Drive.

-Information only – civil – missed custody drop off fro the 40 Block of Metro Drive.

-Incident from Calera.

March 19

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 22.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief second degree (Greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of Highway 86.

-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – animal pick-up from the 500 Block of 15th Street.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

March 20

-MVC from the 100 Block of Macon Court.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Information only from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Terrorist threat from the 3100 Block of County Road 20.

March 21

-Domestic violence harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

March 22

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-Agency assist – found property from County Road 800 at the railroad tracks.

-Sexual misconduct from the 300 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.

-Incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property third from the 2400 Block of Highway 42.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

March 23

-MVC from the 10400 Block of Highway 22.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.

March 24

-MVC from the 6200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

March 25

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 1000 Block of Savannah Lane.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

March 26

-MVC from the 6700 Block of Highway 42.

March 27

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.

-MVC from the 32300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist – notice of trespass from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from the 10100 Block of Highway 22.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.

March 28

-Damaged property from the 5400 Block of Highway 86.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 4700 Block of Highway 42.

-Private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

March 29

-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from Flint Creek, Decatur.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Calera.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Montevallo.

March 30

-MVC from the 700 Block of 18th Street.

March 31

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft 4th shoplifting $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

April 1

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Drug overdoes from the 90 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Theft of lost property second from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic violence third assault from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

-Property damage – incident from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – information report from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

April 2

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

April 3

-MVC from the 100 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Domestic violence harassment and menacing from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

April 4

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Koslin Loop.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property first degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

April 5

-Animal bite from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Found property from the 200 BLock of Doyle Drive.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

-Information only – information/trespassed from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

April 6

-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – information from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

April 7

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of 18th Street.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 12900 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

April 8

-Theft 4th degree from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

April 9

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.

April 10

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of HIghway 25.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Robbery first degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

April 11

-Death investigation – death from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-MVC from the 1600 Block of 19th Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Higwhay 31.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

April 12

-Menacing and criminal trespass third degree from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8700 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.

April 13

-Harassing communications and criminal trespass third degree from the 700 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.

-Larceny/theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

April 14

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Theft of property fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft from a yard, $500 or less from the 2200 Block of Village Lane.

-Information only – civil custody from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 0 Block of Highway 42.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 50 Block of Shirey Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

April 15

-Incident from McAllister Drive.

-Incident from the 1300 Block of 10th Avenue.

-Larceny/theft more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.

-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 15200 Block of Highway 25.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of HIghway 209.

April 16

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of County Road 95.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – found property from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-MVC from the 10100 Block of Highway 22.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block fo Camden Park Avenue.

April 17

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.

-Incident from the 30 Block of Southern Hills Way.

April 18

-MVC from the 8600 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

April 19

-Property damage – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Incident – found property from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation – death from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

April 20

-Theft of property first from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.

-Property damage from the 30 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Information only – incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 3300 Block of Smokey Road.

April 21

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic – harassment from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

April 22

-Domestic violence assault 3rd from the 100 Block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Country Side Drive.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Camden Park Avenue.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 700 Block of 18th Street.

-Domestic violence third simple assault from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.

-Welfare Check from the 1000 Block of Highway 86.

-Found property from the 9100 Block of Highway 25.

April 23

-Incident – vehicle fire from the 200 Block of Sontepe Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Street.

-Attempted suicide from the 600 Block of Enclave Lane.

Helena

April 9

-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Drive.

April 16

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd rom Wynwood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52.

April 17

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Discharge firearm in city limits from the 1600 Block of Cunningham Drive.

April 18

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Wynwood Drive at Highway 58.

-Miscellaneous from Tucker Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 1500 Block of Oak Park Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 700 Block of 2nd Street.

April 19

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Harassment communications from Woodvale Road.

-Harassment communications from Woodvale Road.

-Harassment communications from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Road.

April 20

-Miscellaneous from the 1299 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from the 2400 Block of Helena Road.

-Dog bite from Southwind Drive.

-Motor vehicle fatality from County Road 52 East at Dearing Downs Drive.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena Station Drive.

April 21

-Nuisance dog violation from Stoneridge Drive.

April 22

-Domestic incident from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 4600 Block of Highway 17.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 58.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Wynwood Circle.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.

Montevallo

April 18

-Violation of court order from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Wadsworth Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Toyota Corolla rear bumper valued at $200.

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

April 20

-Larceny/theft – theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 from Cambridge Park Circle (residence/home).

April 21

-Sex offense – IE indecent exposure from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 1994 Ford Ranger and a 2011 Nissan Altima valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from Day Drive (service/gas station). Damaged was a driver side rear quarter panel valued at $500.

-Stolen property – credit card/automatic teller machine fraud from Skyview Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a Central State Bank debit card valued at $0.

April 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms fro mHidden Forest Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Gen 4 Glock 40cal, light and a Glock 19 valued at $1,130.

April 23

-Larceny/theft -shoplifting, $500 or less from Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was a two pack of ribeye steaks valued at $32.76.

April 24

-Assault – simple assault from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).

-Information only from Alabama Highway 25 (commercial).

-Information only from Alabama Highway 25 (commercial).

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

April 25

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Shoal Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Singer sewing machine valued at $400.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Country Hills Road (highway/street).

April 26

-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

