Regions Tradition set for another big week May 10-14 at Greystone Published 6:04 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – One of the most famed traditions in Shelby County is returning May 10-14 at Greystone Golf & Country Club as some of the biggest sports names in the world gather to take part in the Regions Tradition.

The event will kick off Wednesday, May 10 with the famed celebrity pro-am, while the tournament will follow between Thursday and Sunday, with the PGA Tour Champions’ first major champion of the season being crowned Sunday afternoon.

All of the festivities will start with the 2023 pro-am, which will include several big-name celebrities being paired with the greats of the game.

Some of those names include NBA legend Charles Barkley, college football coaches such as new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, new UAB coach Trent Dilfer, as well as other big in-state names such as Nate Oats and Bo Jackson.

Riley Green, a country music star who was a hit last year, will also return this year, as will Greg McElroy, Dale Murphy, Mike Mills, Tommy Tuberville, Randy Owen and others, while Paul Finebaum is expected to host his show on site that afternoon. Other names could also join the fun day, which benefits Children’s of Alabama.

That will all lead into a big weekend of action with the top golfers on the PGA Tour Champions vying for the coveted Regions Tradition—the season’s first major championship.

Steve Stricker will enter as the defending champion and already has one win under his belt this season. Stricker is also fresh off a finish of second in the Insperity Invitational, posting a score of 11-under to finish just behind Steven Alker.

Stricker currently leads the 2023 Schwab Cup standings, sitting just ahead of David Toms in second. Alker, Mark Hensby and Ernie Els close out the top five.

So far this season, winners have included Stricker, Stephen Ames, Bernhard Langer, David Toms (twice), Ernie Els, Mark Hensby and Alker.

Stricker has won two of the last three Regions Traditions, while Alex Cejka won in 2021. Before that, Miguel Angel Jimenez won in 2018, while Langer went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

In addition to some of those names, other big names in attendance at this year’s tournament will include John Daly, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, Kenny Perry, Mike Weir, Justin Leonard, Colin Montgomerie and Tom Lehman.

The entire tournament is centered around charity, focusing on Children’s of Alabama, The Mike Slive Foundation and Birdies for Charity.

There will also be plenty of side fun in addition to the championship golf played. A concert on Saturday following the conclusion of play will take place on hole 10, known as the White Claw Watering Hole.

That concert will feature Chuck Leavell, Rolling Stones keyboardist and music director. The concert will be free for anyone in attendance Saturday.

The watering hole will be open throughout the week, creating a lively atmosphere with a variety of food and beverage options. The hole will feature the White Claw Wave Bar, the Redmont Vodka Lounge, the 10th Tee Courtyard and the Margarita Grill Club.

There will also be food trucks in attendance at this year’s tournament, including Eugene’s Hot Chicken, City Bowls, Repicci’s Real Italian Ice and Gelato, and Krazy Good BBQ.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. for the Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday with play starting between 6:50 and 9 a.m. that morning.

The rest of the week, gates will open at 8 a.m. with tee times starting at 9 a.m. Live TV coverage will take place Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel from noon-3 p.m., while the weekend rounds will be broadcast from 2-4 p.m.

All retired and active military personnel will receive free grounds access with their military ID, while anyone 18 and under is free with a ticketed adult. General admission tickets are $25, while Margarita Grill Club tickets are $400 per person.