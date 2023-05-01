Residents complete inaugural Alabaster Government Academy Published 3:07 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council recently took time to honor and recognize the city’s inaugural Alabaster Government Academy participants during a regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, April 24.

Over the past few months, members of the Alabaster Government Academy have had the opportunity to get an in-depth look at each of the departments within the city of Alabaster.

“I found the entire experience so interesting and enlightening in many ways,” said Gloria Gilmer, who attended the academy. “Learning about the inner workings of the city, it’s really fascinating, including going to the water board and listening to the city prosecutor speak. I found it very instructive, and it really propelled me to want to volunteer and get involved in the community and participate.”

The program was held, in part, thanks to the efforts of Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer and Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner.

“I did want to take just a few minutes to talk about the initiative and leadership that Brian Binzer and Neil Wagner exhibited through this,” Mayor Scott Brakefield said. “Brian, over the past couple of years, he’s talked about getting more and more of our citizens involved and engaged in explaining what all goes on in the city.”

Wagner said he was happy with how the program turned out.

“We are incredibly happy with how the Government Academy went in its inaugural year,” Wagner said. “We had a great group of Alabaster residents who went through, and most of them attended every single meeting we had over a seven-month period. We appreciate all the city employees who showcased their departments through the program. The program participants shared great feedback with us, and all of them said they thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the program while learning more about their city. We’re planning to continue the program in the future, and will be sending out registration information this summer.”

Almost 40 people attended the inaugural Alabaster Government Academy.

“We really feel like it was time well invested, “Brakefield said. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and we’ve even had people agree to participate on another board. So, that’s always a positive. We’re always struggling to find people that will serve.”

Councilmember Jamie Cole spoke on the opportunities to serve that are available in the city of Alabaster.

“We encourage anyone that applies or works through the system—looks for an appointment—there are so many opportunities to serve,” Cole said. “I’ve been on council for almost three years, it’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life to serve my community. So, I’d encourage all of you to find those places.”

During the city council meeting, Mayor Scott Brakefield presented a certificate to each person who participated in the program.

The following individuals participated in the 2022-2023 Alabaster Government Academy: