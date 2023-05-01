Sheriff’s reports for April 5 through April 13

By Briana Sansom

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 5-13, 2023:

April 5

-Miscellaneous from the Shelby County Courthouse inmate entrance.

April 6

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. Two plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance (4.3 grams), a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance (1.2 grams), a glass pipe with residue, syringe with residue, notebook and a blue zipper pouch were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 18400 block of River Drive, Shelby. Four tires from a 2014 Dodge Ram and two tires from a 2008 GMC Sierra 3500 were damaged.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 20 block of Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Westwick Circle, Birmingham.

April 7

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Travis Scott Jordan 1 shoes in box valued at $900 and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $400 were stolen; a passenger side window valued at $300 and glove box valued at $300 were damaged.

-Theft of property from Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1200 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Alabama 25, Calera.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Buttewoods Drive, Birmingham. A stacked brick paver wall was damaged.

-Sexual misconduct from the 13500 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham.

April 8

-Violating protection from abuse order from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 7000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea. A framed picture and video recording equipment were damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

April 9

-Harassment from the 16700 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Marijuana (5.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Dogs at large from Covenant Cove, Leeds. Three chickens sustained $100 in damages.

-Torture or willfull abuse of child under 18, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A CD disk with burned photos of victim’s injuries and a bull whip were reported.

April 10

-Burglary, theft of property from the 0 block of Hollybrooke Road, Columbiana. Oxycodone pills (30 count, 5 milligrams) and miscellaneous power and hand tools valued at $1,000 were stolen; a residential window sustained $200 in damages.

-Hindering prosecution from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Dogs at large from the 0 block of Gablewoods Drive, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A mobile home was damaged.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. A total of $9,138.93 was stolen from a Regions check.

-Theft of property first degree from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2003 Toyota Sienna van was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 3200 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. Four 18-inch wheels and tires for a Ford Focus valued at $800, four 16-inch wheels and tires for a Mazda Miata valued at $300; and four 14-inch wheels and tires for a Mazda Miata valued at $300 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway, Calera at Central State Bank. U.S. currency totaling $2,788.63 was stolen.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. Amounts of $2,500, $5,000 and $3,600 were stolen from Cadence Bank checks.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Lakeview Court, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Our Lady Queen Peace Drive, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Greenhill Parkway and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing heroin (1.2 grams), plastic bag containing crystal meth (1.9 grams), plastic bag containing Fentanyl (1.8 grams), a meth pipe with drug residue and Clonazepam pills (45 count, 7.6 grams) were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Fairmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from South Main Street at Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Eagle Drive, Calera. Meth (.7 gram) and a used syringe with residue were recovered.

April 11

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 244-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. Marijuana in a clear plastic bag (approximately 8 grams), bronze grinder with residue and a glass bong with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of August Road, Columbiana. A 1994 Harley-Davidson Sportster XLH1200 was recovered.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Dawning Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 70 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Animal cruelty from the 70 block of Ballpark Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Foothills Parkway, Chelsea. $3,500 worth of gift cards were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Carlson Road, Wilsonville. A 2023 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Incident from the 600 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 400, Shelby at 400 Boat Launch. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen, and a 2008 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Meadowview Drive and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing meth (0.75 gram), plastic bag containing marijuana (1 gram) and a meth pipe and marijuana pipe, both with drug residue, were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 2800 block of Regency Court, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from U.S. 280 and Brasher Lane, Birmingham. A 2012 GMC Acadia was burned.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo. A 2000 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. $1,000 in U.S. currency and two Visa gift cards with a combined value of $1,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 3400 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

April 12

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A photograph of victim’s injury to the leg and a photo of a cut on suspect’s pinky were recovered.

-Incident from the 50 block of Cherokee Trail, Pelham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 6000 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 40 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A door with door jamb and door trim sustained $350 in damages, and a security camera sustained $200 in damages.

-Burglary from the 50 block of Tomlyn Road, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Lakeview Court, Shelby.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE was damaged.

-DUI from Shelby County 71 at Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Indian Gate Circle, Birmingham.

April 13

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 400 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford Econoline E350 XL valued at $500 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 26 at U.S. 31, Alabaster. A 2015 Chevy Silverado and a 2021 Chevy Tahoe were damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Harassing communications from the 5800 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Incident from the 500 block of Holcombe Road, Columbiana. A brick driveway pedestal sustained $300 in damages.

-Menacing from the 6000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $500 in damages, and a yard sustained $500 in damages.

