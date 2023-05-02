Helena High School’s top 8 seniors are leaders in the school and community Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Magazine

COVID disrupted many aspects of our lives, and it was no different for the students, teachers and administration at Helena High School. Knowing that relationships and organizations needed to be rebuilt, Principal Ashley Bahr met with the Student Government Association and other leadership groups about what could be done.

Among those that were instrumental in this work were this year’s Elite 8 seniors.

“This group of students is exceptional,” Bahr said. “They are well-rounded, dedicated, involved, and overall a great representation of Helena High School.

“I have truly enjoyed getting to speak with them and watch what they can do when they are committed to it. I believe they have set a great example and high mark for those following behind them.

“I hope the seniors remember their time at Helena High School and know they are always welcome to come back home. Students often tell me how they love their teachers because they know they are cared for here. I hope they take that with them and always remember that. I hope the senior class is proud of the work they have done to reunite our school and take pride in the work they did here.”

Sydney Risch – Valedictorian

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss SGA the most. I have been a part of it all four years, and it’s really become like my second family.

What is your best memory of high school?

My best memory is Homecoming Week every year. Seeing all the grades unite and compete against each other in class Olympics was great.

What makes Helena High School special?

The teachers absolutely are what make HHS so special, and without them, we would be nowhere.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Coach (Chris) Galloway has been the most influential teacher for me. He was my AP World teacher in ninth grade, and even with COVID he still made sure all his students were prepared for the AP test. And even in the following years, I’ve always been able to go to his class with questions and he would help guide me.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

I would tell underclassmen to get involved. Being a part of a group in high school really gives you a sense of belonging and makes it a lot of fun.

What are your plans after graduation?

After I graduate, I plan to attend Auburn University and pursue a degree in chemistry education.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I am looking forward to being on my own and experiencing all the things college has to offer.

Rodney Ross – Salutatorian

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss the friends that I’ve made over the past 12 years.

What is your best memory of high school?

My favorite memory is being crowned homecoming king earlier this year.

What makes Helena High School special?

What makes Helena special is the community here. It feels like there are so many ways to get involved, and I think that’s important for a school to have.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Mrs. Michele Justement was the teacher that influenced me the most. Her class was tough, but I feel like it really prepared me for college and made me a better student.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Make the most out of your time in school. Get involved in clubs, go to the dances, go hang out with your friends. You only get four years in high school, and it is what you make of it. Now is the time to explore different avenues and find hobbies that you enjoy.

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m going to Auburn University and will major in either aerospace engineering or software engineering.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I’m looking forward to the freedom in college. I also look forward to the things I’ll learn in college because physics, mathematics and programming interests me.

Gabriel Merchant

What will you miss most about high school?

I’m going to miss all of my peers and teachers that I’ve grown close to in the past four years.

What is your best memory of high school?

My best memory of high school would be senior homecoming week. Being able to celebrate homecoming one more time before leaving high school was super special and bittersweet.

What makes Helena High School special?

Helena is special because of how closely connected the student body is. When everyone knows everyone, school is better for all of the students.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Both Ms. Lindsey Watson and Sra. Fabyanna Clark have been super influential for me during high school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Don’t change for anyone! High school is all about finding your true self and finding friends who support you no matter what—don’t settle for anything less.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to attend Auburn University and study environmental science. I hope to use my degree to become an environmental lawyer.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I am most excited to experience what it’s like to live on my own. While I am nervous to live two hours away, I’m excited to see what living on my own will teach me about both adult life and myself.

Larkin Watters

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss running cross country and track.

What is your best memory of high school?

My best memory of high school is playing frisbee at cross country practice.

What makes Helena High School special?

The teachers care and do everything they can to help you.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Coach Richard Anderson was my track and cross country coach for two years and my history teacher sophomore year. He worked hard as a coach and teacher, and you could tell he loved doing both.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Be nice to your teachers. They work hard every day to be there for us and want to help you.

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m studying mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama Huntsville.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I’m looking forward to the next few years in college.

Maggie Dillahunty

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss being able to see great friends and amazing teachers every day.

What is your best memory of high school?

I loved being able to play with Mrs. Melissa Copeland’s snake, Luna, all the time freshman year.

What makes Helena High School special?

Helena is big enough to experience various activities and specialized classes, yet still small enough where the teachers and administrators know you personally and you don’t feel lost in the crowd.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Sra. Clark and Coach Galloway have both been very influential to me. Sra. Clark is super energetic and such a fun teacher to have. She cares for her students and takes interest in getting to know you and what’s happening in your life. Coach Galloway has a super dry sense of humor and you can never tell if he’s serious or not, which makes my day. He literally knows everything and will help you with all of your homework. I have had him for lead all four years and have loved hanging out with him.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Get involved! There are so many clubs and activities that cater toward all interests.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to attend Mississippi State University and study animal sciences with a concentration in pre-vet. After I graduate, I plan to go to vet school and specialize in large animal medicine.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I am really excited to meet new people and to get involved in campus life at college.

Marisa McGraw

What will you miss most about high school?

I’m really going to miss the tight-knit community we have at Helena. Everyone here is so friendly, and you really feel a sense of belonging here.

What is your best memory of high school?

Senior prom was for sure one of my favorite memories. It was so much fun getting to get all dressed up and dance and hang out with friends.

What makes Helena High School special?

You never feel like an outcast here. Despite the size of the school, the administration and teachers really make you feel at home and you get a sense of togetherness here.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Mrs. DeLeisa Lowery for sure. I had her for honors biology freshman year and for AP biology my junior year. She was always so goofy and fun to be around.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and participate in things. This is your chance to really get involved with Helena, and there are so many opportunities offered to you at this school.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to attend Auburn University in the fall and majoring in organismal biology. I plan on getting my masters in biology or education. My goal is to become a high school biology teacher.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

The college lifestyle and the experiences that come with it. I want to experience being a part of a larger university, and a larger student body.

Olivia Martin

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss having lunch with my best friends every day.

What is your best memory of high school?

My best memory of high school was my 11th grade art table.

What makes Helena High School special?

Helena High School is special because there are so many ways to get involved in the school.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

Mrs. Sommer Simpson has always been influential to me because she listens to her students in a way that makes me feel heard and understood. Also, Mrs. Spring McKinney has been the most attentive and helpful teacher I have had. I aspire to teach like her. She is so passionate about her job, and it showed every day.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

My advice to underclassmen would be to get involved as much as possible and don’t be afraid to talk to new people.

What are your plans after graduation?

I am going to Auburn University to get a degree in education.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I am excited about moving in with my best friend in Auburn, but I’m mostly looking forward to getting through college and starting to teach.

Seth Farnham

What will you miss most about high school?

I’ll miss getting to see and talk to my friends nearly every day. I’ve grown so close to so many people, and it hurts knowing I won’t be able to spend as much time with them in college.

What is your best memory of high school?

The 12 Angry Men play. Lots of my friends were in it, and they gave incredible performances on top of an already intriguing play.

What makes Helena High School special?

The environment. It’s a very welcoming and accepting community, and anyone can feel right at home here.

Which teacher or administrator has been particularly influential for you?

My eighth grade English teacher, Mrs. Miller. She truly cared about everyone in her classes individually and put her all into each and every lesson.

What advice do you have for underclassmen?

Enjoy yourself in high school. These will be the best years of your life, make the most of them and balance your time between social and educational responsibilities.

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m going to the University of Montevallo to major in computer science.

What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

I’m really looking forward to meeting new people at college. It will offer a blank slate for me.