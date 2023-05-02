Let’s carry the excitement from April into a big month of May Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A letter from Helena Mayor Brian Puckett

What an absolutely amazing April we have had, and May is only going to get better. I wanted to take a moment to share exciting news and updates from our city.

First, out of the gate, I want to extend my congratulations to the Helena Middle School softball team for winning the Metro Championship and to the Helena High School baseball team for winning the Area Championship. We are proud of your hard work and dedication to your sport. Each and every year, the middle school and high school softball and baseball teams represent our city with pride and strength.

Additionally, I want to give a shout out to the HOTBoard for putting on one heck of an opener of the Old Town Live concert series that took place on April 15. It was a fantastic event that brought our community together and highlighted amazing talent.

People came from Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia to Helena for the show. The volunteers of the HOTBoard spend a ton of time, energy and talent to not only put these events on for our community, but to also promote economic development within the city. The June concert will be here before we know it.

The Helena Beautification Board has done it again. They have Old Town lined with the hanging basket planters that everyone loves seeing. The pops of color make waiting on a train to pass a whole lot more enjoyable. Thank you to all of the volunteers of the Beautification Board and others that came out to get their hands dirty to keep Helena Beautiful.

As we move into May, our Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Youth Football and Cheerleading program. This is a fantastic opportunity for our youth to get involved in team sports and build lifelong friendships.

I am also excited about the upcoming high school graduation for Helena High School students. It is always a joyous occasion to celebrate the accomplishments of our young adults as they prepare to take the next step in their journey. For years, the seniors have worked up to the point of this major milestone, and each May, I am thankful I get to witness it firsthand.

As always, there are so many things to do and enjoy in Helena. I urge you to get out with your family and explore all that our city has to offer with the beautiful warm weather ahead. Together, let’s make this month memorable and enjoyable for all.

Together As One,

Brian