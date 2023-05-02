Shelby County students graduate from youth leadership program Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

1 of 79

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Young students from across Shelby County that are dedicated to making a difference walked up to accept their certificates as part of the graduating Youth Leadership Shelby County Class of 2023.

Leadership Shelby County held its annual Youth Leadership Shelby County Graduation Dinner and Program on Tuesday, April 25.

The Youth Leadership Shelby County Program is offered to students in the county who are currently in the 11th grade and aims to encourage young people to be socially conscientious leaders of the future by providing them with the experience, vision and opportunity to lead.

Students worked through a six-month program in which they met community decision makers and engaged with them on a variety of topics.

“This (is an) opportunity to pour into the youth before they hit their senior year to shape a little bit of their thoughts about what is actually going on in our county, some (of the) real issues that we have,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “It’s an opportunity that we do not take lightly. We’re very, very proud to have this opportunity.”

This year’s guest speaker, Marquis Forge, provided those in attendance with a motivational speech that encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities they are afforded to better their home community.

“Your time and chance happens now,” Forge said. “The parents, grandparents, guardians—they pretty much did their pulling, but it’s now that your time and chance happens now. This is a pre-graduation to your graduation next year where you are going to go off into the real world.

“Tonight, young leaders, I want you to find out what you’re supposed to be doing in life. I want it to infect you and when it infects you I don’t want anybody to stop you in doing what you are doing.”

During the youth leadership program, students were also given an opportunity to work on community projects together, alongside a nonprofit organization, to find a way to make their home county a better place.

The following students graduated as part of the Youth Leadership Shelby County Class of 2023:

Briarwood Christian School

Aylah Grappo

John Mark Williams

Calera High School

Savannah Moore

Tamia Fairbanks

Chelsea High School

Anderson Brooks

Gabrielle Finney

Madison Burton

Evangel Christian School

Sweden Petry

John Carrol High School

Sophia Samaniego

Vincent High School

Chloe Abrams

Mattson Davis

Helena High School

Anna Beth Goodman

Caitlyn Copeland

Fin Unnoppet

Jeremy Gudino

Riley Hollabaugh

Troy Morris

Montevallo High School

Allie Herring

Aylin Almora-Sosa

Oak Mountain High School

Ashley Legenzoff

Carter Austin

Gage Cornelius

JD Cound

Leena Dang

Yeseung Shin

Pelham High School

Brooke Bethers

Jessica Ferguson

Miranda Pierce

Molly Seales

Shelby County High School

Campbell Kellis

Chloe Carden

Micah Swain

Sarah Elizabeth Shelton

Thompson High School

Audrey-Green

Gabi Page

Josue Serrato-Munoz

Katie Collier

Sam Zoebelein

Zachary Sims

Those interested in learning more about the youth leadership program may visit Leadershipshelbycounty.com/youth.