Shelby County students graduate from youth leadership program
Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
NORTH SHELBY – Young students from across Shelby County that are dedicated to making a difference walked up to accept their certificates as part of the graduating Youth Leadership Shelby County Class of 2023.
Leadership Shelby County held its annual Youth Leadership Shelby County Graduation Dinner and Program on Tuesday, April 25.
The Youth Leadership Shelby County Program is offered to students in the county who are currently in the 11th grade and aims to encourage young people to be socially conscientious leaders of the future by providing them with the experience, vision and opportunity to lead.
Students worked through a six-month program in which they met community decision makers and engaged with them on a variety of topics.
“This (is an) opportunity to pour into the youth before they hit their senior year to shape a little bit of their thoughts about what is actually going on in our county, some (of the) real issues that we have,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “It’s an opportunity that we do not take lightly. We’re very, very proud to have this opportunity.”
This year’s guest speaker, Marquis Forge, provided those in attendance with a motivational speech that encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities they are afforded to better their home community.
“Your time and chance happens now,” Forge said. “The parents, grandparents, guardians—they pretty much did their pulling, but it’s now that your time and chance happens now. This is a pre-graduation to your graduation next year where you are going to go off into the real world.
“Tonight, young leaders, I want you to find out what you’re supposed to be doing in life. I want it to infect you and when it infects you I don’t want anybody to stop you in doing what you are doing.”
During the youth leadership program, students were also given an opportunity to work on community projects together, alongside a nonprofit organization, to find a way to make their home county a better place.
The following students graduated as part of the Youth Leadership Shelby County Class of 2023:
Briarwood Christian School
- Aylah Grappo
- John Mark Williams
Calera High School
- Savannah Moore
- Tamia Fairbanks
Chelsea High School
- Anderson Brooks
- Gabrielle Finney
- Madison Burton
Evangel Christian School
- Sweden Petry
John Carrol High School
- Sophia Samaniego
Vincent High School
- Chloe Abrams
- Mattson Davis
Helena High School
- Anna Beth Goodman
- Caitlyn Copeland
- Fin Unnoppet
- Jeremy Gudino
- Riley Hollabaugh
- Troy Morris
Montevallo High School
- Allie Herring
- Aylin Almora-Sosa
Oak Mountain High School
- Ashley Legenzoff
- Carter Austin
- Gage Cornelius
- JD Cound
- Leena Dang
- Yeseung Shin
Pelham High School
- Brooke Bethers
- Jessica Ferguson
- Miranda Pierce
- Molly Seales
Shelby County High School
- Campbell Kellis
- Chloe Carden
- Micah Swain
- Sarah Elizabeth Shelton
Thompson High School
- Audrey-Green
- Gabi Page
- Josue Serrato-Munoz
- Katie Collier
- Sam Zoebelein
- Zachary Sims
Those interested in learning more about the youth leadership program may visit Leadershipshelbycounty.com/youth.