Spain Park’s boys, girls qualify for sub-state, Oak Mountain’s Wille Green joins them Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Spain Park boys and girls golf teams are both heading to sub-state after impressive efforts at the Class 7A, Section 3 Tournament on Monday, May 1 at Vestavia Hills Country Club.

Vestavia Hills had home-course advantage and won the boys sectional, but the Spain Park boys finished second to the Rebels to claim one of the two sub-state spots from the section, while the girls finished second to Hewitt-Trussville in a tight battle to claim their spot.

Both the boys and girls also had a low-medalist in their sectional with Chase Kyes finishing in a tie for first with Vestavia Hills’ Parker Moellinger and Carmen Britt finishing in solo first for the girls.

Kyes fired a round of 70 at the section tournament to claim a share of the top spot and help play a key role in Spain Park’s success as a team, while Britt fired an impressive round of 82 to claim the top spot.

Her 82 was just four shots better than teammate Emma Fortier, who finished second thanks to a round of 86.

Those two helped lead the Spain Park girls to an aggregate team score of 264, which finished just three shots behind Hewitt-Trussville.

The Huskies had three golfers finished third, fourth and fifth in the final standings, but Spain Park also added one more finisher inside the top eight thanks to Courtney Johnson.

Johnson shot a round of 96 for the Jaguars to help cement her team’s top-two finish.

As for the boys, they finished with three inside the top 10 as well. In addition to Kyes, Luke Ballintine and Ian Norman picked up finishes of ninth and 10th in the individual standings.

Ballintine broke 80 by shooting 79, while Norman was just behind with an 83. Those two helped Spain Park finish with a team score of 317, which finished second to Vestavia Hills’ total of 291.

Joining the Spain Park golfers from the section was Oak Mountain’s Wille Greene.

With two individual qualifying spots up for grabs for golfers not on teams to advance, Greene stepped up to finish as the highest individual qualifier. He shot a round of 76 to earn an individual finish of sixth