Briarwood girls headed to Class 6A quarterfinals with shutout of Indian Springs Published 9:58 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – For the third time this season, the Briarwood Lions and Indian Springs met on the pitch on Tuesday, May 2, but this time around, much more was on the line.

Competing in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, the two were battling with their season on the line after fighting to take the top two spots in area play during the regular season.

But, just like the two regular-season battles between the two, it was all Briarwood.

After winning the first two games by a combined score of 12-1, the Lions added a second shutout of Springs this season in the playoff battle, picking up a 5-0 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

With the win, Briarwood completed a season sweep of Indian Springs that saw the Lions win the three games 6-0, 6-1 and 5-0 for a combined effort of 17-1.

None, however, were bigger than the recent shutout, as the No. 3 team in the 6A classification has now won 13 of the last 14 with that lone loss coming to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park.

Briarwood broke into the score column in the opening period of the game, even getting a goal that ricocheted off the post, off the goalie and into the back of the net at one point to build a halftime lead.

The Lions then finished off the game with a strong second half, putting away their 10th shutout of the season in 20 games to improve to 16-3-1 and advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Briarwood will take on Northridge later this week for a spot in the Final Four.