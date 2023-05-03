Calera boys headed to Class 6A quarterfinals after win over No. 9 Northridge Published 12:14 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – With their season on the line, the Calera Eagles started fast on Tuesday, May 2 in a second-round playoff matchup against No. 9 Northridge with a trip to the Class 6A quarterfinals on the line.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening half against the visiting Jaguars, and while the game became a back-and-forth battle from there, they were able to hold on for what became a 4-2 victory.

Calera took a 1-0 advantage in the game when Misael Serrano struck on a goal nearly midway through the first half.

That, however, was just the beginning for Serrano, who quickly followed that first goal of the game with a second a few minutes later to put the Eagles in front 2-0 on their home field.

With that cushion, Calera was now allowed to play with the lead the rest of the way, which became important in a back-and-forth remainder of the matchup.

Northridge answered with its first goal late in the opening half to trim the deficit to one goal at 2-1 going into the halftime break.

Calera, however, had a response of its own to start the second half with Eugene Njoroge drilling a ball into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.

That was part of a thrilling second half that saw the two teams score three combined goals in a matter of 13 minutes.

After Calera took back a two-goal lead, the Jaguars responded right away with another goal to get right back within one at 3-2 with plenty of time to play.

But 10 minutes later, it was Njoroge who iced the game with a key insurance goal that put Calera in front 4-2. With that goal, the Eagles were able to force all of the pressure onto Northridge and allow their defense to protect the lead.

The Eagles did just that, holding on for the 4-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

Calera has now won eight consecutive games and has given up two goals or less in all eight, while the Eagles have given up more than two goals just one time this season.