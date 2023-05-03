Chelsea City Council approves proclamations, improvements to community center entrance Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council approved a proclamation declaring May 2023 as Lupus Awareness Month and authorized improvements to the driveway of the Chelsea Community Center during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

During the council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer delivered a proclamation to the council declaring May 2023 as Lupus Awareness month.

“Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that can cause severe damage to the tissue and organs in the body, and in some cases, death,” read the mayor’s proclamation. “More than 5 million people worldwide suffer from the devastating effects of this cruel and mysterious disease. There is an urgent need to increase awareness in communities worldwide.”

Chelsea resident Tonya MacNicol suffers from lupus and was present with her family and peers to support the proclamation.

“Lupus affects about 1.5 million people here in America,” MacNicol said. “ I started having symptoms when I was 21 years old. It took 11 years for a diagnosis which is why it’s so important for us to do the research that we need to and for other people to gain awareness so they know the symptoms and know what to look for.”

Picklesimer also delivered a second proclamation to the council declaring May 2023 as Mental Health Month.

“The area someone lives in plays a significant role in their overall mental health and wellbeing,” read the proclamation. “Mental illness affects almost every family in America. People with mental illnesses recover if given the necessary services and support in their communities. Each business, school, government agency, organization and citizen share the burden of mental health problems and have a responsibility to promote mental wellness and support prevention efforts.”

Councilmember Cody Sumners expressed his approval for the passing of the proclamation.

“I’m happy that we’re acknowledging mental health is a problem in the country,” he said. “It’s always been something (where) the stigma around it was negative, nobody wanted to talk about it and I’m glad we’re bringing awareness to it.”

During the meeting, the council approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to accept a quote from Central Alabama Asphalt to perform improvements to the Highway 47 entrance of the Chelsea Community Center. Picklesimer said the concrete island at the entrance in front of the community center is going to be removed.

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved an ABC license for Saisaki Steak House and Sushi Bar and authorized the mayor to sign a renewal lease agreement for the Quadient postage machine at city hall.

The next Chelsea City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall.