Friday Nights at the Cove sees large turnout Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

1 of 3

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Friday Nights at the Cove saw record-breaking attendance to Montevallo’s Owl’s Cove Park on April 28, as more than 200 people turned out to enjoy the music, food and fun.

Classic rock band The Wringers of Birmingham provided entertainment for the first event of the 2023 season, which was sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.

“Our first concert of the season was a huge success,” said Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett. “For the first time ever, we had over 200 visitors.”

The next show will be May 26 featuring Swanglish (Swahili+English), a high-energy group whose band leader is from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Team Lehman will be sponsoring the May concert.

The remaining concert dates for the summer will be at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

June 30: DRUM the Program features interactive West African drumming and dancing. Sponsored by Alabama Public Television.

July 28: Cecil Shields of Nashville performs tributes to the great country artists of old. Sponsored by The Flower Shop.

“We invite everyone to join us for a family-friendly night of live music on Main Street—and don’t forget to bring your chair,” Bennett said.

Owl’s Cove Park is a “pocket park” located in historic downtown Montevallo adjacent to Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall on Montevallo Main Street.

For more information about Montevallo Main Street events, contact mainstreet@cityofmontevallo.com or 205-597-9322.