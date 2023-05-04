Kids Clothes Swap event held in Pelham Published 12:09 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Parents in Shelby County and surrounding areas were encouraged to come out and swap the clothes their children’s outgrown clothes with other parents for free on April 30 at Pelham City Park.

“I think it went well,” said Timeca Nevels, owner and event coordinator of Lavish Events and Marketing. “There’s always room to grow. We had some wonderful families come out and support the event by bringing clothes to lay on the tables to be swapped. We also were able to provide assistance to several local families in need and also support the Shelby County Foster Parent Association with several bags of donated clothes and shoes.”

Parents that are in need and did not have items to swap were also encouraged to attend and pick up items.

“The purpose of the clothes swap is to provide a way for parents to get together and support each other,” Nevels said. “These children grow so quickly and are always outgrowing things. This event provides an opportunity for families/ parents regardless of your economic standing to come out and get items their child needs. I also think that there are may families that are in need but are reluctant to ask for financial assistance for a variety of reasons, so the clothes swap allows them to come out and grab whatever they need with no questions asks, forms to complete or information shared.”

Nevels said that although this was the first time that this event has been hosted, there is hope and potential for the event to be held again, perhaps even quarterly.

“I was very excited about this event,” Nevels said. “Community outreach is a strong passion of mine and anytime I have the opportunity to assist people and provide a service to the community, I’m all for it.”

Nevels said the support from the community was amazing as well as the support from local food truck owners. Krazy Good BBQ, Kona Ice and Mi Pueblo attended the event and provided food vouchers discreetly to parents in need.

“Shelby County Foster Parent association is a great partner, and I have volunteered with them for several years,” Nevels said. “I am so proud that we were able to provide them with several, several bags of clothes and shoes of all sizes for their hanger closet. The hanger is a wonderful service the association provides for children abruptly removed from various situations often in the middle of the night without any of their personal belongings. The clothing that was not swapped Sunday was donated to them to be able to be placed in their closets for those children.”