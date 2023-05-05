Arrest reports for April 2 through May 1 Published 2:39 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 2 through May 1.

Alabaster

April 24

-Robert Deon Gildersleeve, 46, of Alabaster, failing to appear (traffic).

-Keilah Moneghan, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

April 25

-Latoya Jones, 28, of Tuscaloosa, using false identity to obstruct justice and theft of property third degree – shoplifting.

-Miguel Angel Quijada Martinez, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrants.

-Christopher Issiah Gano, 24, of Columbiana, criminal trespass third degree.

-Eddie Lee Morgan, III, 35, of Alabaster, failing to appear (traffic) – driving while suspended.

-Kimberly James Hickey, 37, of Calera, domestic violence – harassment.

April 26

-Carlos Caleb Powell, 37, of New Brockton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 27

-Fernanda Medin Campero, 19, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

April 28

-Jeffrey Scott Wyatt, 53, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Wilson Alexis Jeronimo Hernandez, 23, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

April 29

-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 47, of Alabaster, harassment.

-Luke Ray Finley, 44, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Victor Manuel Laguna Galvan, 33, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbiana

April 2

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 33, PV – probation violation – department corrections warrant.

April 6

-Marco Dwayne Nelson, 61, harassing communications.

-Nancy Scott Fricke, 60, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 10

-Conner Ray Rogers, 18, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 12

-Robert Warren Young, Jr., 37, FTA – driving while revoked and operating vehicle without insurance.

April 13

-William Patrick McKinney, 41, public intoxication.

-Jathin Adam Davis, 34, FTA – driving while suspended.

April 15

-Devin Lamar Truss, 25, FTA – speeding.

-Madison Marie Cox-King, 33, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and public intoxication.

April 16

-James Keon Prentice, 35, governmental operations and resisting arrest.

April 17

-Jacob Crandle Williams, 27, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Emily Rose Cochran, 24, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 20

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 24, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – driving while license suspended.

-Codey Steven Cummings, 26, FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – expired tag and FTA – improper tag.

-Chelsea Michelle Smith, 27, FTA – speeding.

April 24

-Howard Juaan Glover, 30, domestic violence 3rd mischief and criminal trespass.

April 25

-Arley Roberto Rodriguez, 45, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.

April 27

-Howard Juwaan Edward Glover, 30, domestic – coercion (simple assault) and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property.

-Erwin Lederrick Smith, 42, FTA – theft of property 4th.

April 30

-Christopher Blake Dobbs, 45, driving under the influence (alcohol).

Helena

April 23

-Alexander Julian Foster Ham, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

April 26

-Erick Vladimir Somosa Moreno, 31, domestic violence – third degree.

Montevallo

April 29

-Ericka Nichole Cutts, 37, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 1

-Tiffany Marie Johnson, 37, of Bessemer, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

April 16

-Ronald F. Sessamen, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.

April 17

-Jennifer D. Killingsworth, 52, of Columbiana, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

-Dana S. Knight, 45, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Dalvonta J. McGhee, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.

-Keiara R. Sinclair, 24, of Duncanville, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Jared L. Wood, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

April 18

-Bashar A. Mohamed, 24, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

April 19

-Michael H. Shelnutt, Jr., 24, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Savannah S. Stewart, 26, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

April 20

-Maria M. Cabello, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and resisting arrest.

April 21

-Jeremiah J. Harris, 22, of Birmingha, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Christopher M. Hyatt, 45, of Pelham, elder abuse and neglect – second degree.

-Christian Medina, 36, of Alabaster, burglary in the third degree – residence – no force and criminal mischief in the third degree – damage to private property.

-Courtney L. Walker, 35, of Atlanta, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

April 22

-Nicolas A. Perez, 25, of Daleville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

April 23

-Sean Roberts, 35, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Christopher Castro Lailson, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled subsances.

-Marquis Bembo, 39, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

April 24

-Kaleb Garner, 21, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Amber Greenhill, 34, of Maylene, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and PC municipal non-traffic offense.

-Samuel Irby, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Marty Smith, 47, of Maylene, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – Methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

April 25

-Muhammad Salman, 24, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Nicholas Zarate, 27, of Hoover, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Matthew Spellman, 55, of Gainsville, Ga., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

April 26

-Te’Chara Todd, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

April 27

-Michael Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Vonda Jackson, 35, of Bessemer, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

April 28

-Racquell Graham Knight, 32, of Tuskegee, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Levi Dye, 20, of Maylene, traffic – tinted windows and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

April 29

-Luis Carmona Duran, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Eric Zapata, 38, of Hoover, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – cocaine and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Manuel Zapata Reyes, 28, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and prohibited activities – commercialized sex.