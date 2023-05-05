Arrest reports for April 2 through May 1
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 2 through May 1.
Alabaster
April 24
-Robert Deon Gildersleeve, 46, of Alabaster, failing to appear (traffic).
-Keilah Moneghan, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
April 25
-Latoya Jones, 28, of Tuscaloosa, using false identity to obstruct justice and theft of property third degree – shoplifting.
-Miguel Angel Quijada Martinez, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrants.
-Christopher Issiah Gano, 24, of Columbiana, criminal trespass third degree.
-Eddie Lee Morgan, III, 35, of Alabaster, failing to appear (traffic) – driving while suspended.
-Kimberly James Hickey, 37, of Calera, domestic violence – harassment.
April 26
-Carlos Caleb Powell, 37, of New Brockton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 27
-Fernanda Medin Campero, 19, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
April 28
-Jeffrey Scott Wyatt, 53, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Wilson Alexis Jeronimo Hernandez, 23, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
April 29
-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 47, of Alabaster, harassment.
-Luke Ray Finley, 44, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Victor Manuel Laguna Galvan, 33, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Columbiana
April 2
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 33, PV – probation violation – department corrections warrant.
April 6
-Marco Dwayne Nelson, 61, harassing communications.
-Nancy Scott Fricke, 60, possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 10
-Conner Ray Rogers, 18, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 12
-Robert Warren Young, Jr., 37, FTA – driving while revoked and operating vehicle without insurance.
April 13
-William Patrick McKinney, 41, public intoxication.
-Jathin Adam Davis, 34, FTA – driving while suspended.
April 15
-Devin Lamar Truss, 25, FTA – speeding.
-Madison Marie Cox-King, 33, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and public intoxication.
April 16
-James Keon Prentice, 35, governmental operations and resisting arrest.
April 17
-Jacob Crandle Williams, 27, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Emily Rose Cochran, 24, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 20
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 24, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – driving while license suspended.
-Codey Steven Cummings, 26, FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – expired tag and FTA – improper tag.
-Chelsea Michelle Smith, 27, FTA – speeding.
April 24
-Howard Juaan Glover, 30, domestic violence 3rd mischief and criminal trespass.
April 25
-Arley Roberto Rodriguez, 45, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.
April 27
-Howard Juwaan Edward Glover, 30, domestic – coercion (simple assault) and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property.
-Erwin Lederrick Smith, 42, FTA – theft of property 4th.
April 30
-Christopher Blake Dobbs, 45, driving under the influence (alcohol).
Helena
April 23
-Alexander Julian Foster Ham, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.
April 26
-Erick Vladimir Somosa Moreno, 31, domestic violence – third degree.
Montevallo
April 29
-Ericka Nichole Cutts, 37, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
May 1
-Tiffany Marie Johnson, 37, of Bessemer, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
April 16
-Ronald F. Sessamen, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.
April 17
-Jennifer D. Killingsworth, 52, of Columbiana, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.
-Dana S. Knight, 45, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Dalvonta J. McGhee, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.
-Keiara R. Sinclair, 24, of Duncanville, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Jared L. Wood, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
April 18
-Bashar A. Mohamed, 24, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
April 19
-Michael H. Shelnutt, Jr., 24, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Savannah S. Stewart, 26, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.
April 20
-Maria M. Cabello, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and resisting arrest.
April 21
-Jeremiah J. Harris, 22, of Birmingha, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Christopher M. Hyatt, 45, of Pelham, elder abuse and neglect – second degree.
-Christian Medina, 36, of Alabaster, burglary in the third degree – residence – no force and criminal mischief in the third degree – damage to private property.
-Courtney L. Walker, 35, of Atlanta, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
April 22
-Nicolas A. Perez, 25, of Daleville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
April 23
-Sean Roberts, 35, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Christopher Castro Lailson, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled subsances.
-Marquis Bembo, 39, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
April 24
-Kaleb Garner, 21, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Amber Greenhill, 34, of Maylene, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and PC municipal non-traffic offense.
-Samuel Irby, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Marty Smith, 47, of Maylene, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – Methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
April 25
-Muhammad Salman, 24, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Nicholas Zarate, 27, of Hoover, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.
-Matthew Spellman, 55, of Gainsville, Ga., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
April 26
-Te’Chara Todd, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.
April 27
-Michael Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Vonda Jackson, 35, of Bessemer, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
April 28
-Racquell Graham Knight, 32, of Tuskegee, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Levi Dye, 20, of Maylene, traffic – tinted windows and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
April 29
-Luis Carmona Duran, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Eric Zapata, 38, of Hoover, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – cocaine and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Manuel Zapata Reyes, 28, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and prohibited activities – commercialized sex.