Briarwood girls soccer team makes Class 6A Final Four Published 8:28 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

TUSCALOOSA – After making the playoffs for the first time in several years, the Briarwood girls soccer team took it a step further on Friday, May 5 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

Taking on Northridge, the Lions put together a 6-0 shutout victory for their 17th win of the season to punch a ticket to the Class 6A Final Four.

It’s the first time the Lions have made it to the Final Four at the 6A level and the first time they have made it since winning the 4A-5A state championship in 2017 with a dominant run to the title.

This year’s team, ranked third in the 6A classification behind Homewood and Spanish Fort, has looked like one of the best in the state throughout the season, and that was on display in the quarterfinals against Northridge.

Taking on the seventh-ranked Jaguars, the first half was a tight battle between the top-10 teams, but Briarwood’s defense entered the game off back-to-back shutouts to start the playoffs.

With that, and a combined 16 goals in their first two playoff games, the Lions were able to be patient offensively in the opening half, which allowed for a steady performance.

They went on to score two goals to grab a 2-0 lead at the half.

That gave Briarwood’s players all the confidence they needed going into the second half and the confidence eventually paid off.

The Lions went on to add four more goals over the next 40 minutes to close out a 6-0 shutout victory.

With the win, Briarwood improved to 17-3-1 and has now won all three playoff games ahead of the Final Four in shutout fashion by at least five goals. The Lions have beaten Hueytown, Indian Springs and Northridge by a combined score of 22-0.

Briarwood’s only loss in the last 15 games of the season came against Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park in a 3-2 game, while their only other losses this season came by one goal to No. 1 Homewood and Class 7A Thompson both by one goal.

The Lions will now take on No. 2 Spanish Fort or No. 4 Montgomery Academy on Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Huntsville’s John Hunt Sports Complex in the Final Four.