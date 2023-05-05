Land transactions for April 19 through April 24 Published 2:44 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

April 19

-Ryan Chandler to Andrew Martin, for $880,000, for Lot 31 in Weatherly Resurvey of Lot 31.

-Judith W. Dunham to Benjamin Walter Dunham, for $183,000, for Lot 2 in Muddy Prong Creek Final Plat.

-Brian Carroll to Tiffany Lucas, for $237,500, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-John Kenneth Whitfield to Adam Aumack, for $223,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Frank C. Ellis III LLC to Taylor Scott White, for $187,900, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Justin T. Roberts to Doug Sims, for $282,000, for Lot 231 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Braden T. Lee, for $300,000, for Lot 18 in Camden Cove West Sector III Phase I.

-Evelyn B. Harper to Scarlett Russell Carrington, for $154,225, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Joshua William Blakemore to Danny Lynn Cottingham, for $309,900, for Lot 404 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Kevin Mitchell Potts to Brent Carr, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Tram LLC to SM Hillsboro LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 13 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Sandra Clem to Chris W. Saxon, for $162,600, for Lot 239 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Emil Jan Forys, for $473,510, for Lot 117 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-June Denise Childress to Alexander Ryan Rettig, for $100,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20, Range 2 East.

-Myrtle Ann Collins to Vinh T. Nguyen, for $350,000, for Lot 39 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mark T. Scardino to Andrea Smith, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Griffins Addition to Alabaster.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jasmyn Miller, for $220,000, for Lot 15 in Apache Ridge First Sector.

-Nancy Callahan to David De Oliveira, for $275,000, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Herschel McEwen to John H. McEwen, for $192,400, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cynthia L. Whisner, for $587,805, for Lot 612 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

April 20

-Robert J. Arnold to Robert J. Arnold, for $265,200, for Lot 47 in Old Cahaba 11 B.

-Pam Niemann to Pam Niemann, for $158,100, for Lot 25 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Logan C. Austin to Mitchell Parker, for $333,000, for Lot 33 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-William D. Brogdon to Mohammad F. Hijaz, for $1,000,000, for Lot 2302 in Brook Highland 23rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 2301 and 2302.

-Heather N. Wingard to Keela Bythwood, for $173,900, for Lot 71 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Russell D. Rutledge to Meng Sok, for $530,000, for Lot 47 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Margaret K. Parrish to William Gray Baldy, for $225,750, for Lot 2 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Andrew B. Moore to Jon M. Orr, for $200,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-SDH Alabama LLC to David A. Horne, for $272,070, for Lot 368 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Ralph David Anderson, for $320,575, for Lot 370 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Audrey Lynn Rogers to Bradley Morton, for $199,000, for Lot 4 in Carrington Sector II.

-CTM Properties LLC to Premier Healthcare Inc., for $805,370, for Lot 2 in Clearyland Subdivision.

-James Patrick to Melvin L. Craig, for $3,500, for Lot 10 in G A Nabors Map of Wilton.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Amy Lynch Goss, for $618,900, for Lot 734 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Matthew T. Johnson to Rodney Sartain, for $850,000, for Lot 2 in Tara Subdivision Sector Three.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Richard F. Herring, for $600,000, for Lot 2-17 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Jonathan Michael Simpson to Jerry Carl Harris, for $269,900, for Lot 10 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-William James Murphy to Lillian Laverne Larocca, for $325,000, for Lot 10 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Map.

-Janice Savage Edwards to Janice Savage Edwards, for $265,600, for Lot 2869 in Weatherly Highlands Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Peter B. Collins to Monica Hardman, for $400,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector Resurvey of Lots 18 and 19.

-Derek Snow to Frank Riggs, for $82,500, for Lot 12 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Wade Joiner to IRS Innovations LLC, for $312,000, for Lot 121 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Gregory Chad Spain to Brian Mathews, for $512,000, for Lot 20 in Oak Crest Sector Two Resurvey of Lots 19, 20, 21 Final Record Plat.

-Terry Booker to API Highway 31 LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

April 21

-Roscoe William Lewis to Courtney King, for $313,000, for Lot 5 in Camden Cove West Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Kathleen M. Boutwell to Jackie H. Sweat, for $296,550, for Lot 629 in Weybridge at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Deborah Myers to Donald Alston, for $275,000, for Lot 31 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Mohamed Galal Shoreibah to Timothy G. Cross, for $785,000, for Lot 3026 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Brian D. Mathews to Jacob Hill, for $330,000, for Lot 13 in Royal Oaks Fourth Sector Unit II.

-Brenda H. West to Robert W. West, for $186,310, for Lot 59 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector.

-Ubaldo Aguirre Reyes to Eliseo Aguirre Reyes, for $221,300, for Lot 3 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Jerrold C. Nemeth to Jerrold C. Nemeth, for $218,970, for Lot 2 in Crawfords Addition to Genery Gap.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cynthia Fortner, for $369,900, for Lot 7 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joaquin Hernandez Crenshaw, for $294,900, for Lot 68 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alma Bello Hernandez, for $270,400, for Lot 105 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Vann Clayton to Bama Capital LLC, for $231,100, for Lot 54 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lauryn Ashleigh Kirkland, for $335,000, for Lot 21-29 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Wen Yu Ou, for $324,900, for Lot 21-38 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Thomas R. Edwards to SixSeven D LLC, for $1,020,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carla H. Ostrand, for $298,450, for Lot 104 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Delphia Gail Smith to William D. Brogdon, for $3,145,000, for Lot 8 in St. Charles at Greystone Phase III.

-Neysa Hill to Xian Fa Ye, for $367,000, for Lot 94 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Helen Jane Wade to Deborah C. Mitchell, for $168,900, for Lot 76 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Janet R. Mckenzie to Jennifer Hard, for $377,500, for Lot 1 in Sunny Meadows Phase Four Resubdivision of Lot K.

-Ricky Patel to John Reynolds, for $508,400, for Lot 1216 in Manors of Ballanrae Club Drive Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $210,166.17, for Lot 1 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Bama Capital LLC to Nixon Baker Legacy Holdings LLC, for $249,000, for Lot 54 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Keith Radenhausen to Michael Stettner, for $559,900, for Lot 473 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-Korey Cunningham to Hunter Champion, for $550,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Falls.

-Bryan Anthony McClelland to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 54 in Meadowbrook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Base Partners LLC to Stephen English, for $215,000, for Lot 37 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Eddie J. Martin to Justin Eddie Martin, for $255,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Philip Busby to Timothy Joseph Love, for $435,000, for Lot 238 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Arlon W. Simmons to Sue Quillen, for $266,500, for Lot 6 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Nancy Wood Miranda to Anne Walker Shiller, for $260,000, for Lot 78 in Stratford Place Phase Three Amended Resurvey Final Plat.

April 24

-DAL Properties LLC to Samuel W. Beevers, for $565,445, for Lot 2485 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-LeAustin Billups to Cassandra Marsh, for $265,000, for Lot 3-73 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Mary F. Roensch to Mary Allison Roensch, for $342,050, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Allison Roensch Tyler to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $1,216,000, for property in Section 33, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Mark Snow to Christopher Cambell Shepherd, for $551,000, for Lot 54 in High Hampton Sector 2.

-Lila Y. Lee Trust to James H. Lee, for $507,370.50, for property in Section 17, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Nathan Chadwick Glaze to Meghan Chambers, for $179,000, for Lot 68 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Maximo Rafael Garcia to Harold J. Wilkes, for $255,000, for Lot 29 in Rossburg Sector II.

-DAL Properties LLC to Daniel Acker, for $499,900, for Lot 2488 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Jeremy W. Hollingsworth to Jamiel Peterson, for $422,000, for Lot 61 in Glen at Greystone Sector One.

-Chris Moore to Charles Wise, for $385,122, for Lot 9 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Diana Hailey Johnson to Thelma Wilbur, for $420,000, for Lot 54 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Talbert B. Cottrell to Jacob Jackson, for $290,000, for Lot 34 in Portsourth Third Sector.

-Jin Chul Choi to Properties By Peeples Inc., for $474,878, for Lot 58 in Parc at Greystone.

-Robert L. Readal to Michele Readal Emerson, for $138,200, for Lot 4 in Arden Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thien Thu Thi Tran, for $475,791, for Lot 620 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Fred Ott to Robert Scott Weaver, for $520,000, for Lot 58 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-VW Master Issuer LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VW Master Issuer LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 8 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Douglas L. Hustad, for $618,950, for Lot 713 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Roscoe W. Lewis, for $600,900, for Lot 25 in Lake Wood Estates.